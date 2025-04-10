EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Contract

Viromed Medical AG: Exclusive distribution partnership with AMAMUS Vet for the cold plasma medical device ViroCAP® VET for veterinary use

Viromed Medical AG: Exclusive distribution partnership with AMAMUS Vet for the cold plasma medical device ViroCAP ® VET for veterinary use Pinneberg, April 10. April 2025 - Viromed Medical AG ("Viromed", ticker: VMED ; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65), a medical technology company and pioneer of cold plasma technology for applications in wound healing, intensive care medicine and air disinfection, and Lang Life Sciences GmbH, with its brand and veterinary platform AMAMUS Vet have signed an exclusive agreement to market Viromed's cold plasma medical device ViroCAP® for use in veterinary medicine in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Lang Life Sciences obtains exclusive rights to distribute ViroCAP® VET for the veterinary treatment of skin infections, eczema, allergic skin reactions, bite wounds and other skin diseases in animals. The company will purchase a minimum volume of 1,000 ViroCAP® devices over the first 12 months and will market and distribute them under the umbrella brand AMAMUS Vet in the DACH region. Deliveries will begin at the end of August. From this date, AMAMUS Vet will exclusively distribute ViroCAP® VET in the cold plasma segment. "Our aim is to utilize innovative products to reduce the use of antibiotics in veterinary medicine and to enable the most pain-free therapies possible for animals," says Jan Lang, founder and Managing Director of Lang Life Sciences GmbH . "This is why we have used cold plasma technology since 2018. The technology has the properties of a digital antibiotic while also preventing and treating viral infections. In scientific studies, Viromed's ViroCAP® has shown a superior profile in the effective, painless and, in particular, contactless treatment of dermatological diseases. We are very pleased to be able to expand our portfolio with this innovation, which has the potential to reduce millions of doses of antibiotics in veterinary medicine every year." "The partnership with Lang Life Sciences marks Viromed's entry into veterinary medicine - an important and growing market with around 10,000 veterinary practices and veterinary clinics in Germany alone. We were very impressed by Jan Lang and his team's many years of experience, high level of expertise and particular passion for animal welfare," says Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG. "By bringing together two pioneers in the development and application of cold plasma medicine, we are able to establish ViroCAP® in the veterinary sector through a strong distribution network and provide a particularly effective and animal-friendly treatment option. In addition, the partnership with AMAMUS Vet opens opportunities for us to enter the vast veterinary U.S. market in the future.” About ViroCAP ® ViroCAP® is a portable medical device for the treatment of skin diseases using cold atmospheric plasma (CAP). ViroCAP® is expected to be certified as a medical device in 2025. ViroCAP® inactivates viruses, bacteria, multi-resistant pathogens and fungi and therefore the cause of many skin diseases. At the same time, the cold plasma stimulates cell biological mechanisms, thereby activating cell division, blood circulation and cell metabolism. About cold atmospheric plasma Cold atmospheric plasma is an innovative physical, completely painless treatment method, that destroys viruses and bacteria in the respiratory tract in 30-90 seconds. Cold plasma is a groundbreaking innovation, particularly effective against antibiotic-resistant MRSA bacteria, as it destroys them. Antibiotics can take several hours or even days to reach the source of an infection and are becoming increasingly ineffective due to the growing problem of multi-resistant germs. The use of cold plasma against VAP has the potential to reduce infections, accelerate healing, decrease antibiotic usage and, above all, save hundreds of thousands of lives every year. About Viromed Medical AG Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of the innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications through its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. In doing so, Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region. Viromed Medical AG aims to further advance the use of CAP in medicine in the coming years and to realize corresponding growth potential. About AMAMUS Vet and Lang LifeScience GmbH Lang LifeScience GmbH, based in Baden-Baden, Germany, markets innovative and highly effective medical products for human and veterinary use - many of them under the brands of its partner companies. In 2018, the proprietary brand AMAMUS Vet coldPlasma was created based on coldPlasma technology. AMAMUS Vet combines germ reduction with regenerative effects by stimulating cell division and helping the skin to restore a healthy environment. A central goal is to sustainably reduce the use of antibiotics. As an agile, well-connected team, Lang LifeScience works closely with leading manufacturers and scientists. In addition, the company operates the coldPlasma Center, which provides expertise and training on its use in veterinary medicine.

