Eckert & Ziegler: US Consul Visits Radiopharmaceutical Production in Braunschweig

10.04.2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Berlin, 10 April 2025. US Consul General Jason Chue today visited the Eckert & Ziegler production site in Braunschweig and gained an impression of the production of radiopharmaceuticals for cancer diagnostics and therapy. Eckert & Ziegler maintains a long-standing relationship with the USA. The isotope specialist generates almost 40% of its sales in the USA and has four production sites in three states. Today, the company counts over 170 employees in the United States.



For the treatment of cancer using radioligand therapy, Eckert & Ziegler produces the radiopharmaceutical Theralugand® (non-carrier added lutetium-177 chloride) in Braunschweig. Lu-177 based radiopharmaceuticals are currently used to treat neuroendocrine tumors and metastatic prostate cancer.



In order to meet the growing global demand for lutetium-177 and ensure a stable supply of this important therapeutic radioisotope, Eckert & Ziegler is currently expanding its production capacities and investing around EUR 10 million in the construction of a lutetium production facility at its US production site in Wilmington (Boston) which is expected to go into operation in 2027.



“Eckert & Ziegler is a great example of balanced transatlantic cooperation,” summarized Jason Chue at the end of the visit. The company is not only a market leader with radioactive components for medicine and measurement technology“Made in the USA” and“Made in Germany”, but also contributes to helping cancer patients worldwide with its products.



“Our mission is to improve diagnosis and therapy. By providing our high-quality radionuclides, we make a decisive contribution to the further development of nuclear medicine therapy approaches,” added Dr. Harald Hasselmann, Chairman of the Executive Board of Eckert & Ziegler SE.



