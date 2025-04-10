Siegfried AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Siegfried shareholders approve all proposals at Annual General Meeting 2025

10.04.2025 / 15:30 CET/CEST

Media Release

Zofingen, April 10, 2025 The 122nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Siegfried Holding AG held in the Stadtsaal Zofingen was attended by 192 shareholders representing more than 54% of the share capital. The AGM passed the following resolutions:

The annual report, the annual financial statements, and the consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year, as well as the report on non-financial matters were approved.

The proposal for a capital reduction through a nominal value repayment of CHF 3.80 per registered share to shareholders (instead of a dividend) was approved. The reduction amount will be paid out to the shareholders on April 24, 2025. The payment will be made to the shareholders holding the Siegfried shares on the day preceding payment (Record Date). Hence, shareholders acquiring shares by no later than April 17, 2025 (Cum Date) on the stock exchange are entitled to receive payment.

The renewal of the capital band to increase the share capital by a maximum of 10% with a maximum term until April 10, 2030.

The proposal of a 1:10 share split to enhance liquidity and to facilitate the participation in employee share purchase programs was approved. The record date for the share split will be April 29, 2025, and the split shares will be traded as of April 30, 2025.

The Board of Directors was granted discharge.

The remuneration report for the 2024 financial year was approved in a consultative vote. The maximum remuneration of the Board of Directors for the coming term of office, the maximum fixed remuneration of the Executive Committee for the 2026 financial year, the short-term performance-related remuneration of the Executive Committee for the 2024 financial year, and the long-term performance-related remuneration for the current financial year in the form of performance share units were approved.

The existing members of the Board of Directors – Dr. Alexandra Brand, Elodie Carr-

Cingari, Isabelle Welton, Prof. Dr. Wolfram Carius, Dr. Andreas Casutt, Dr. Martin Schmid and Dr. Beat Walti – were reelected for a further term of office.

Dr. Andreas Casutt was re-confirmed as Chairman of the Board.

The Remuneration Committee will continue to be composed of Isabelle Welton,

Dr. Martin Schmid and Dr. Beat Walti. Rolf Freiermuth, attorney-at-law in Zofingen, and PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Basel, were reelected as independent voting proxy and external auditors, respectively. The Chairman of the Board also provided a statement on Siegfried's exposure to the US tariffs. In 2024, Siegfried generated 20% of its revenue with American customers. Most of this revenue was produced at the three manufacturing locations in the U.S. Slightly more than 20% of this amount was imported into the U.S. Most of these imports are picked up by customers directly at the manufacturing sites or they are exempt from tariffs. As of today, the sales amount subject to potential tariffs is less than CHF 10 million. At today's 122nd Annual General Meeting, Siegfried Holding AG's shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. They approved to increase the distribution to shareholders by CHF 0.20 to CHF 3.80 per share by way of a reduction in the par value of each share. The shareholders also approved a 1:10 share split. Contact Financial Analysts: Media: Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications ... ... Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51 Siegfried Holding AG Untere Bruehlstrasse 4 CH-4800 Zofingen About Siegfried



The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA and China. In 2024, the company achieved sales of CHF 1.295 billion and employed on 31.12.2024 more than 3,800 people at thirteen sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN). Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.







Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This media release includes statements concerning the future. They are based on assumptions and expectations that may prove to be wrong. They should be considered with due caution as, by definition, they contain known and unknown risks, insecurities and other factors which could result in a difference in the actual results, financial situation, developments or the success of Siegfried Holding AG or Siegfried Group from the explicit or implicit assumptions made in these statements. expect more

Siegfried AG

Untere Brühlstrasse 4

4800 Zofingen, Switzerland



+41 62 746 11 11

...





End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Siegfried AG Untere Brühlstrasse 4 4800 Zofingen Switzerland Phone: +41 62 746 11 11 E-mail: ... Internet: align="left" valign="top" class="column_1" no_break=1 nowrap>ISIN: CH0014284498 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2114364

End of News EQS News Service