Next expansion milestone achieved: SCHOTT Pharma opens production facility in Serbia to strengthen competitiveness in Europe

Next expansion milestone achieved: SCHOTT Pharma opens production facility in Serbia to strengthen competitiveness in Europe April 10, 2025, Jagodina, Serbia

After a double-digit million euro investment and less than 1.5 years of construction, SCHOTT Pharma opens new manufacturing site in Jagodina, Serbia

Production capacity to meet European market demand for pharmaceutical ampoules Facility brings around 180 new jobs to the region After breaking ground in December 2023, SCHOTT Pharma today inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in central Serbia. The company's double-digit million euro investment is being realized today with the start of the glass ampoule production, which will create around 180 jobs by the end of 2025. With this step, SCHOTT Pharma is increasing its competitiveness in the field of drug containment solutions and is building the largest ampoule manufacturing facility in Europe. "At a time when global tariffs and duties are rising and other European-based glass ampoule manufacturers are closing their doors, we can offer our regional customers a clear long-term perspective on how to secure their local supply chain," said Andreas Reisse, CEO of SCHOTT Pharma. The new site in Jagodina will manufacture glass ampoules for the storage of injectable medications such as analgesics, anti-inflammatories and anesthetics. With over 40% of the world's commercial injectable drugs stored in glass ampoules, SCHOTT Pharma's new ampoule production in Serbia will continue to help the pharmaceutical industry deliver medicines to patients safely. The new facility is equipped with modern manufacturing technology and inspection systems to produce products to the highest quality standards.“With skilled workers from one of the most important industrial regions in Serbia joining our global production network, a close exchange of expertise and experience with the teams in Europe, and upgraded equipment, we look forward to reliably supplying our customers with the highest quality from here”, said Denis Nikitin, site manager of Jagodina. SCHOTT Pharma's extensive Type I borosilicate glass ampoule portfolio ranges from clear or amber glass types to different shapes (B, C, D) and breakage systems (one point cut, scoring, color break) and is available with or without printing. It includes more than a thousand different articles, all manufactured in accordance with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). To meet the demanding requirements of modern drug manufacturing, SCHOTT Pharma ampoules emphasize uniform dimensions and exceptional cosmetic quality to ensure seamless compatibility with automated filling lines, minimize downtime and reduce waste. As a result, they meet evolving industry standards and requirements and help pharmaceutical companies optimize efficiency and achieve product integrity, contributing to long-term cost savings. With the new site in Serbia, SCHOTT Pharma is adding a further location to its global manufacturing network, which now includes a total of 15 countries. It builds on the company's existing foundation and pharmaceutical manufacturing presence in Europe, which already plays an important role in supplying the global industry with drug containment solutions. SCHOTT Pharma manufactures ampoules at 10 different manufacturing sites across the globe and enables billions of safe injections annually by means of high-quality ampoules. Links More information on ampoules from SCHOTT Pharma:

About SCHOTT Pharma Human health matters. That is why SCHOTT Pharma designs solutions grounded in science to ensure that medications are safe and easy to use for people around the world. Every minute, more than 25,000 people receive an injection packed in a SCHOTT Pharma product. The portfolio comprises drug containment solutions and delivery systems for injectable drugs ranging from prefillable glass and polymer syringes to cartridges, vials, and ampoules. Every day, a team of around 4,700 people from over 60 nations works at SCHOTT Pharma to contribute to global healthcare. The company is represented in all main pharmaceutical hubs with 17 manufacturing sites in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. With over 1,000 patents and technologies developed in-house and a state-of-the-art R&D center in Switzerland, the company is focused on developing innovations for the future. SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA is headquartered in Mainz, Germany and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as part of the SDAX. It is majority owned by SCHOTT AG, which is owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation. In light of this spirit, SCHOTT Pharma is committed to sustainable development for society and the environment. Currently, SCHOTT Pharma has over 1,800 customers including the top 30 leading pharma manufacturers for injectable drugs and generated revenue of EUR 957 million in the fiscal year 2024. Further information at Press contact: Lea Kaiser Communications Manager +49 (0)6131/66-4073 ...

