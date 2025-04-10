Straumann Group Shareholders Approve All Proposals
|
Straumann Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend
Basel, 10 April 2025 – Today at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Straumann Holding AG, the Straumann shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors. The meeting was attended by 230 shareholders, who together with the independent voting representative, represented 71.4% of the total share capital.
The shareholders approved the following:
The voting results are attached to this release.
The next ordinary general meeting of Straumann's shareholders will be convened on 17 April 2026 at the Basel Congress Center.
About Straumann Group
The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.
Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs close to 12'000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.
Straumann Holding AG, Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4002 Basel, Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)61 965 11 11
Homepage:
Contacts:
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the beliefs, expectations and assumptions of future results, performance or achievements of Straumann Group, that are based upon information available to Straumann Group as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They may, but need not, be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views, beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Straumann Group or its management at the time the statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may be outside of Straumann Group's control. Such known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors underlying forward-looking statements may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this document. Accordingly, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Important factors that could cause the Group's expectations regarding future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in a forward-looking statement include, but are not confined to, future global economic conditions, pandemics, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Straumann Group's control. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize or should underlying views, beliefs, assumptions or expectations prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Straumann Group is providing the information in this release as of the date it is issued and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities.
End of Media Release
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment