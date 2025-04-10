Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend

Straumann Group shareholders approve all proposals

10.04.2025 / 16:37 CET/CEST

Basel, 10 April 2025 – Today at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Straumann Holding AG, the Straumann shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors. The meeting was attended by 230 shareholders, who together with the independent voting representative, represented 71.4% of the total share capital. The shareholders approved the following:

The management report, the annual financial statements, and the consolidated financial statements for the 2024 business year

The non-financial report for the 2024 business year

The compensation report for the 2024 business year, in a consultative vote

The appropriation of earnings and the dividend payment for the 2024 business year of CHF 0.95 per share. The dividend is paid as follows: CHF 60 million (CHF 0.38 per share) out of capital contribution reserves and about CHF 90 million (CHF 0.57 per share) out of retained earnings, leaving a balance of approximately CHF 1.9 billion to be carried forward. After the deduction of 35% Swiss withholding tax, the dividend paid out net will be CHF 0.75 per share. The dividend will be paid out as of 16 April 2025. The ex-dividend date is 14 April 2025.

The adjustment of the legal capital reserves and legal retained earnings

Discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management for the 2024 business year

The fixed compensation of the Board of Directors collectively for the next term

The compensation of the Executive Management

The re-election of Petra Rumpf as Member and Chair of the Board, and the re-election of Xiaoqun Clever-Steg, Olivier Filliol, Marco Gadola, Stefan Meister, Thomas Straumann, and Regula Wallimann as Board Members – each for a term of one year.

The re-election of Olivier Filliol, Marco Gadola and Regula Wallimann to the Human Resources & Compensation Committee for a term of one year

The re-election of Olivier Filliol, Marco Gadola and Regula Wallimann to the Human Resources & Compensation Committee for a term of one year

The re-election of Neovius AG in Basel as the independent voting representative for a term of one year The re-election of Ernst & Young AG, Basel, as auditors for the 2024 business year The voting results are attached to this release. The next ordinary general meeting of Straumann's shareholders will be convened on 17 April 2026 at the Basel Congress Center.

