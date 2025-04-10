EQS-News: Verbio SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Political tailwind for Verbio: German coalition agreement sets the course for fraud prevention, climate protection and energy security

Political tailwind for Verbio: German coalition agreement sets the course for fraud prevention, climate protection and energy security

The political direction is right - what's needed now is the consistent implementation of higher GHG quota targets and effective fraud prevention.

Bioenergy is crucial for energy supply, climate protection and the resilience of domestic production. Verbio as part of a modern materials policy and a sustainable chemical industry. Leipzig, April 10, 2025 - In the German government coalition agreement, the coalition has outlined its intentions to further increase the GHG quota, strengthen fraud prevention in the biofuels market and tackle fraud in biofuel imports more effectively. Verbio welcomes these political goals. At the same time, Verbio is calling for swift and effective implementation, as the market has already been suffering from fraud cases involving biodiesel imports and CO2 reduction projects (UERs) for two years.“The direction is right, now it is a matter of consistent and timely implementation,” says Stefan Schreiber, Member of the Management Board at Verbio SE. Only through determined fraud prevention can bioenergy be established as a reliable and sustainable energy source. Bioenergy as a strategic pillar Particularly in times of climate crises and geopolitical uncertainty, it is clear that bioenergy is a central pillar of energy supply – both in the context of decarbonisation and ensuring energy security. It not only strengthens energy self-sufficiency, but also contributes to the resilience of domestic production. Biofuels are a decisive factor in reducing CO2 emissions in transport and are therefore also a key element in climate protection. The clear commitment in the coalition's agreement to the increased use of alternative fuels, including biofuels, in transport is therefore to be welcomed. The coalition recognises that biofuels have no alternative, especially for the medium-term decarbonisation of the vehicle fleet. Since the discontinuation of UERs, biofuels account for around 90 percent of emission reductions in this area. We also welcome the announcement of an ambitious implementation of the GHG quota as part of RED III implementation. In addition, the coalition agreement includes a proposal for a green gas quota. This would be an important step towards integrating biogas not only in the transport sector but also in other areas of application such as the heating market, industry, chemicals and as a hydrogen derivative. Sustainable chemistry as a future market Verbio is not only positioning itself as a pioneer in the field of bioenergy, but also as an active contributor to a modern materials policy that the German coalition wants to strengthen. Large quantities of renewable molecules for the chemical industry will be produced at the Verbio site in Bitterfeld (Germany)from 2026. The bio-based specialty chemicals are used, for example, in detergents and cleaning agents, high-performance lubricants for engines and plastics. Verbio uses rapeseed oil methyl ester (biodiesel) as a raw material for production. The expansion of the value chain not only enables Verbio to enter new markets, but also innovative products with a low carbon footprint for the end consumer.“With our investments in the production of specialty chemicals, we are making an active contribution to a modern materials policy that focuses on sustainability, innovation and security of supply,” says Claus Sauter, CEO of Verbio. About Verbio At Verbio we make more from biomass. In our biorefineries we convert raw materials and residues from regional agriculture into climate-friendly fuels, green energy and renewable products for chemicals and agriculture. In addition, we create high-value components from sustainably-generated biomass for the animal feed and food industries. We employ approximately 1,500 people at our locations in Europe, Asia and North America. Our motto“Pioneering green solutions” sums up what drives our international team; with innovative technologies and green solutions, we are shaping the social and industrial transformation toward climate neutrality and ecological production. We contribute to preserving natural resources and to leaving the Earth in a habitable state for the generations that will follow us. In doing so we combine global growth with economic success, social responsibility and security of supply. Verbio shares (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) have been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006. Our headquarters are in Zörbig, Germany.

Important notice This publication contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates by the management of Verbio SE. Although the Company's management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are realistic, actual future developments and actual future results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. For example, these factors can include changes to the overall economic climate, changes to the legal and regulatory framework in Germany and the EU, and changes in the industry. Verbio can give no guarantees and accepts no liability as to whether future developments and the results actually achieved in future will match the assumptions and estimates made in this publication.

