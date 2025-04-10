Galenica AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Galenica Annual General Meeting approves all motions and elects new member of the Board of Directors

10.04.2025 / 18:12 CET/CEST

Press release

All motions of the Board of Directors approved with broad consensus

Nadine Balkanyi-Nordmann elected as a new member of the Board of Directors Dividend of CHF 2.30 per share approved – increase of 4.5% The eighth Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd. was attended by 367 shareholders, representing a total of 70.5% of the registered voting shares of Galenica Ltd. They approved all the motions put forward by the Board of Directors, including the 2024 financial statements of Galenica Ltd., the management report, the report on non-financial matters and the consolidated financial statements of the Galenica Group. Markus Neuhaus, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Galenica:“The favourable ballot results confirm that our Group is heading in the right direction in terms of strategy, personnel and operations. The annual result underscores our outstanding position as the largest healthcare network in Switzerland.” Dividend increase of 4.5% to CHF 2.30 per share The shareholders also approved an increase in the dividend for the past financial year to CHF 2.30 per share (previous year: CHF 2.20). This is the fifth increase in the dividend in the past eight years. A total expected distribution of CHF 114.6 million will be paid out. Galenica aims for strong and sustainable dividend growth, and plans to keep the dividend for 2025 at the previous year's level at least. Election of Nadine Balkanyi-Nordmann to the Board of Directors Nadine Balkanyi-Nordmann was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors with 99.4% of the votes. Following the death of Dr. Andreas Walde, the Board of Directors now consists of seven members again. The existing members of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr. Markus R. Neuhaus were also re-elected for another term of office of one year with very broad consensus. General Meeting adopts all motions The General Meeting also approved the actions of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for the 2024 financial year and agreed to the 2024 remuneration report in a consultative vote. 96.9% of those eligible to vote also approved the remuneration framework for 2026 for both the Board of Directors as well as the Executive Committee. All voting results and the minutes of the General Meeting will be published on the Galenica website at the earliest opportunity. Dates for the diary 22 May 2025: Galenica Group sales update

7 August 2025: Publication of Galenica Group half-year results 2025

23 October 2025: Galenica Group sales update

28 October 2025: Galenica Investor Day 2025

