Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Leading Organizations With Prestigious 2025 Best Practices Awards

Frost & Sullivan awards gala celebrates companies for their outstanding achievements

SAN ANTONIO, TX - April 10, 2025 - The best in business gathered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, at the 2025 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Gala held at Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa. The gathering honored top business achievements of some of the most innovative and successful companies in their fields.

“Frost & Sullivan presents Best Practices awards to companies that inspire growth in their industries. They identify emerging trends before they become the market standard and create solutions that drive differentiation and sustainable growth. They are the game changers,” said Jeff Frigstad, Global Senior Vice President, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan.“I'm delighted to congratulate all of our deserving winners for their best-in-class performance. We hope their recognition will drive innovation and excellence by others as well.”

Cari-ai – 2024 Latin American Intelligent Virtual Agent Customer Value Leadership Award

eMudhra – 2024 Global PKI-as-a-Service Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

Scala Data Center – 2025 Latin American Data Center Services Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

Mitel – 2025 European Critical Event Management Communications Enabling Technology Leadership Award NSFOCUS – 2024 Global Data Loss Protection Company of the Year Award

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies each year in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices.

For additional information about Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Program, contact Lindsey Whitaker at [email protected] .

