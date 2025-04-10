Thumzup Media Corp. (NASDAQ: TZUP) Launches Patent-Pending Lifestyle AI Agent Marketplace To Disrupt Multi-Billion Dollar Marketing Sector



The company has recently announced a new AI capability, delivering tailored recommendations while equipping businesses and influencers with powerful AI-driven tools to capitalize on a dynamic, high-growth market Thumzup recently uplisted to the Nasdaq exchange and reported CAGR growth in its list of company clients of 243% during the past year

AI agents are transforming industries around the world and the same could potentially disrupt the marketing sector. Digital marketing innovator Thumzup (NASDAQ: TZUP) is democratizing social media marketing – enabling businesses to choose how much to pay a person (influencer poster) to post about their brand or business to friends or acquaintances on participating social media platforms.

Thumzup is now increasing its ability to help users appeal to consumer interests, introducing a patent-pending AI application named Gibberlink Advertising (TM) to improve consumers' experiences in making lifestyle shopping choices. Gibberlink Advertising, which will also be known conveniently as...

