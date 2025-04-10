Techmediabreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Marks 12-Year Milestone With New 33,000-Square-Foot Silicon Valley Headquarters

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) a leader in autonomous public safety and emergency communication technologies, has signed a lease for a 33,355-square-foot corporate headquarters at 305 North Mathilda Avenue in Sunnyvale, California. Announced on the company's 12th anniversary, the move more than doubles its current footprint and sets the stage for expanded engineering, manufacturing, and national deployment capabilities. The new facility will support upcoming product innovations, including the K7 Autonomous Security Robot and K1 Super Tower, while creating U.S.-based tech jobs.

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit .

