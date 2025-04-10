Investornewsbreaks Givbux Inc. (OTC: GBUX) To Appear On Cheddar TV's 'Go Fund Yourself' For Live Investor Pitch

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) GivBux (OTC: GBUX) , a Super App and charitable giving platform, will be featured on the April 10 episode of“Go Fund Yourself,” an interactive investment show airing on Cheddar TV at 7 PM ET. The episode will spotlight GivBux's mission to merge consumer rewards with charitable donations, enabling users to shop, earn cash back, and support nonprofit causes. Hosted by VERB Technology Company (NASDAQ: VERB), the show invites viewers to invest in participating companies live during the broadcast, offering GivBux a national platform to attract everyday investors.

About GivBux Inc.

The GivBux Super App revolutionizes shopping by offering a user-friendly tool to make purchases swiftly and easily at more than 100 national retailers, along with an expanding roster of local merchants. Users earn cash back on every purchase, a portion of which can be directed toward a charity of their choice, embodying GivBux's commitment to“give back.” The GivBux Super App is free to use and available now. The GivBux Super App is constantly evolving and adding new enhancements and functionalities, including social networking, e-commerce, banking, messaging, food delivery and transportation. GivBux is forging a new path in e-commerce and charitable giving and aspires to build the largest community of givers, initially in the United States and eventually worldwide. To learn more about the company, visit .

