Toobit To List VR1 (VR1) For Spot Trading On April 14, 2025

Toobit is pleased to announce the listing of VR1 (VR1) for spot trading, starting

April 14, 2025, at 3:00 AM UTC .

About VR1

VR1 envisions itself as the #1 gaming token, pioneering a sustainable P2E revolution through Esports, GameFi, and real-world gaming facilities. With low fees, high-speed transactions, and true digital ownership, VR1 is set to change the game-literally.

Key Highlights

– Futuristic arcade: Beyond the token, VR1 is a physical arcade that combines VR technology, blockchain, and immersive gameplay to revolutionize the gaming and esports experience.

– Immersive VR: VR1 targets Metaverse integration with VR gaming support with its planned full ecosystem launch projected in Q4 this year

What is VR1 token?

VR1 Token is the ultimate gaming cryptocurrency built on the lightning-fast Solana blockchain, powering the VR1 Arcade ecosystem and next-gen gaming experiences. With a massive 10,000 sq. ft. VR gaming facility already thriving in Meridian, Idaho-and more locations in the pipeline across the USA-VR1 is redefining the future of Esports, GameFi, and Play-to-Earn (P2E).

Trading Information

– Trading Pair : VR1/USDT

– Deposit Open : April 14, 2025 (UTC)

– Spot Trading Open : April 15, 2025, at 3:00 AM (UTC)

– Withdrawal Open: April 16, 2025 (UTC)

– Contract address: FTkP8Lq1yDz8EzC633Bkx8JLZ343QWXAoWzVndeQmoon

– Trading Zone : Assessment Zone

This newest addition is part of Toobit's long-term plan to offer more trading options for its users. The exchange stays committed to providing a smooth experience with low fees, fast transactions, and round-the-clock customer support.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds-an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what's next.

