Duke Energy Florida And Its Foundation Continue Their Commitment To Affordable Housing With $75,000 In Donations To Habitat For Humanity



Grants awarded to three Habitat for Humanity affiliate organizations

Affordable housing investments from the company top $200,000 in Florida since 2020 Duke Energy Florida employees volunteer to build homes in Citrus and Orange counties

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. April 10, 2025 /3BL/ - Duke Energy Florida and its foundation announce $75,000 in grant funding to several Habitat for Humanity organizations in Florida. This brings the five-year total investment in affordable housing initiatives in the state to more than $200,000.

“Habitat for Humanity builds homes, communities and hope,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president.“Supporting nonprofit organizations like Habit for Humanity allows the company to improve the vitality of the communities we serve while making a lasting difference in the lives of individual customers.”

To advance home affordability in the state, Duke Energy Foundation has provided the following grants to directly support new homes and workforce training:



Habitat for Humanity of Seminole County and Greater Apopka: $5,000

Habitat for Humanity of Lake Sumter: $20,000 Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside: $30,000

Additionally, Duke Energy has provided $20,000 to support these nonprofit organizations' operations this year.

"We appreciate the support from companies that recognize the significance of affordable homeownership and the need to assist hard-working families within our communities," stated Mike Sutton, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside. "Both Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside and Duke Energy Florida are committed to a shared vision of constructing safe, affordable and energy-efficient homes that advance our communities."

In addition to foundation grants, employees will be building homes during volunteer events in west Orange and Citrus counties later this year. Through this volunteer effort, teams will contribute not only time and labor, but also a sense of community and hope, reinforcing our long-standing partnership with Habitat for Humanity to leave a lasting impact.

Working together to support neighbors and customers through Habitat for Humanity is a longstanding tradition across Duke Energy. Since 2020, Duke Energy Florida and its foundation have contributed over $200,000 in the state. These funds are part of $1 million in donations and over 10,000 volunteer hours to Habitat for Humanity across all jurisdictions.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity's work through its 49 affiliate organizations across Florida, or to find the local Habitat for Humanity in your community, please visit here .

Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

About Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

