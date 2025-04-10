Keybank Teams With Buffalo Sabres Fans To Support The Rasmus Dahlin Foundation With A $31,031 Donation

MENAFN - 3BL) As longtime business and community partners, KeyBank and the Buffalo Sabres have come together time and again to support the Buffalo community. Key is the official bank of the NHL team and the Sabres play their home games at KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo.

Key is proud to continue the longstanding partnership through a donation to Sabres captain and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who launched the Rasmus Dahlin Foundation this season.

The Rasmus Dahlin Foundation was founded in 2024 with a mission to improve the lives of children with various needs around the Buffalo community. The foundation supports initiatives that enhance the quality of children's lives, focusing on health, wellness, and providing resources to underserved communities.

Key recently presented a check for $31,031 to Rasmus Dahlin as part of a collaboration with the Sabres and Dahlin's foundation. Key made an initial contribution of $26,000 of the total donation, a nod to the number Dahlin wears on the ice – 26. The remaining funds were raised through a“Text to Donate” program supported by Key, which gave fans the opportunity to donate directly to the Rasmus Dahlin Foundation by texting“Dahlin” to 86225.

“KeyBank is proud to have partnered with Rasmus Dahlin to support the launch of his foundation,” said Sean Moskal, KeyBank commercial banking executive.“We'd like to thank all the Sabres fans who donated though the 'Text to Donate' program. Each one of you are helping make a difference for the children supported by the Rasmus Dahlin Foundation. We at Key are passionate about the Buffalo community, and our values strongly align with the foundation's mission to help children in our community thrive. We are grateful for all the work that Rasmus Dahlin and his foundation are doing to uplift and support the community and we're honored to help build a better future and have a positive impact on the children of Western New York.”

"I'm overwhelmed by the support from KeyBank and our fans and so thankful for their commitment to our community," Dahlin said. "The goal of my foundation is to inspire hope and create opportunities for children in Buffalo and we are able to reach more children and provide meaningful help to families who need it most throughout the community because of this incredible generosity."