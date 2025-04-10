Dial® Launches 'Clean Sheet' Program To Support Local Communities As Part Of Henkel's Multi-Year Sponsorship Of U.S. Soccer

MENAFN - 3BL) STAMFORD, Conn., April 10, 2025 /3BL/ - Henkel's Dial® brand, a trusted brand for over 75 years, is proud to announce its new 'Clean Sheet' program partnership with the U.S. Soccer Federation . As part of this program, Dial® will donate an initial $50,000 to DonorsChoose , an education nonprofit that supports public school teachers and students nationwide, and for every clean sheet in a U.S. Senior National Team soccer match, Dial® will donate an additional $5,000 for a total contribution of $100,000 over the next year. Dial® hopes to engage soccer fans as they cheer on the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams while giving back to the teachers who do so much for students around the country.

”Preventing the opposing team from scoring any goals, delivers a 'clean sheet' match for the winning team. This is a mark of defensive excellence and is a significant achievement for both the goalkeeper and the entire defensive line, demonstrating the power of teams,” said Phil Schaffer, Corporate Senior Vice President of Henkel Consumer Brands North America.“Like the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams, Henkel's success is also driven by our passion for team play, which is why we are so excited to not only celebrate with the fans, but also to give something back to the community through education grants to engage and inspire the future generation.”

A longtime goal and brand mission of Dial® is to give educators the tools they need to teach the next generation and foster healthier communities by providing resources that support clean skin and proper hygiene practices now and in the future. To help continue Dial® 's brand mission to support educators and future generations, the brand has once again partnered with DonorsChoose to support its new 'Clean Sheet' program.

“Henkel is a proud partner of the U.S. Soccer Federation, and we at Dial® are thrilled to take the partnership further with the launch of our 'Clean Sheet' program," said Allison Feldman, VP of Marketing - Personal Care at Henkel.“For years, a primary goal for the Dial® brand has been to support charitable organizations that focus on helping their local communities. Donations as a result of the 'Clean Sheet' program will enable us to show our commitment to local communities and support future generations to chase their goals.”

Announced in November 2024, Henkel's multi-year portfolio partnership with U.S. Soccer is designed to help to grow the game, elevate performance, and inspire the next generation of players. In addition to the Clean Sheet program, through the partnership, Henkel is also the presenting partner of U.S. Soccer's Young Player of the Year Awards and community youth soccer clinics, and a supporting partner of the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center. The partnership marks Henkel's first-ever portfolio deal and will leverage a range of its more than 30 popular brands in North America, to promote the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams, as well as the Youth and Extended National Teams, during the most exciting, unprecedented time for the sport in the United States over the next several years.

For more information on Henkel's partnership with U.S. Soccer and Dial's 'Clean Sheet' program, please visit henkel-northamerica .

*antibacterial liquid and foaming

About Dial®

America's trusted brand for 75 years, Dial® delivers clean, healthy feeling skin for you and your family with products for Women, Men, and Kids. From bar soap, body wash, and hand soap, our products provide a wide variety of cleansing benefits for our consumers. See for full details.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes all®, Purex® and Persil® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Dial® soaps, Schwarzkopf® hair care, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2024, North America accounts for 28 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs around 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit and on X @Henkel_NA .

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 6.3 million people and partners have contributed $1.7 billion to support over 3 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit

Dial Contact:

Carolanne Coviello, Creative Media Marketing

Phone: 212-979-8884

Email: ...

Henkel North America Contact:

Erica Cooper

Phone: 475-232-4973

Email: ...