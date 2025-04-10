Uncovering The Wonderful World Of Fixed Income Bonds

MENAFN - 3BL) by Elizabeth Alm, Saturna Capital

While far from the traditional path, my transition from archaeology to bonds may not be as radical as it first appears. Many aspects of the bond market, especially in inefficient or emerging markets, require a lot of digging. I feel like a detective in my work, gathering information from various sources and perspectives to construct a narrative. I often get sideways, skeptical glances when I exclaim, with passion, that I love bonds.

I still have the same sense of wonder I had in that tomb halfway across the world, but now it's directed toward investing with a global perspective and a sustainable lens. With 17 years in the world of fixed income, I am part of the 12.5% of portfolio managers who are women, working every day to gain a deeper understanding of our world and the systems that function within it.

Bonds, though often overlooked, are uniquely tangible and integral to our daily lives. They finance the infrastructure we use every day - the schools we attend, the roads we drive - and can direct money toward specific projects. These properties make them vulnerable to climate risks, yet crucial to financing a sustainable economy.

