G&A Announced Pathfinders 2025 Webinar: Getting Back To Business: Leveraging The CSA Process & Insights For Strategic Sustainability Value
G&A Institute welcomes discussion leaders from the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), uniting industry experts to examine the business relevance of sustainability topics. By leveraging the methodology behind the CSA, we will showcase examples of how sustainability issues like biodiversity and human rights can present both risks and opportunities for companies. These examples will demonstrate how such issues impact key corporate value drivers and, ultimately, influence financial performance.
Agenda
Introduction: Sustainability is still good for business
Linking sustainability and business strategies with the CSA
Examples: Biodiversity and Human Rights
Q&A
Discussion Leaders
Louis Coppola, CEO, G&A Institute
Robert Dornau, Senior Director, Head of CSA Corporate Engagement, S&P Global
Sara Cardona, CSA Corporate Engagement Lead North America, S&P Global
The Pathfinder Webinar Series is designed to inform and empower corporate reporters with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the increasingly complex landscape of both domestic and international sustainability reporting.
It is a must-attend for professionals seeking to plan and stay ahead in the dynamic field of global sustainability reporting and to ensure their company's reporting practices are robust, relevant, and resonant on the world stage.
To keep up with additional information about the series and to sign up, please visit:
ABOUT GOVERNANCE & ACCOUNTABILITY INSTITUTE, INC.
Founded in 2006, Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc. (G&A) is a sustainability consulting and research firm headquartered in New York City. G&A helps corporate and investor clients recognize, understand, and develop winning strategies for sustainability and ESG issues to address stakeholder and shareholder concerns. G&A's proprietary, comprehensive full-suite process for sustainability reporting is designed to help organizations achieve sustainability leadership in their industry and sector and maximize return on investment for sustainability initiatives.
CONTACT:
Louis D. Coppola
Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder
Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc.
Tel 646.430.8230 ext 14
Email ...
