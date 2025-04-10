Engage For Good Announces Paris Hilton And Janette Ok Will Be Honored At The 2025 Halo Awards For Their Social Impact

MENAFN - 3BL) SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2025 /3BL/ - Engage for Good , the leading company empowering corporate and nonprofit professionals to create mutually beneficial social impact partnerships, today announced that global entrepreneur, philanthropist, pop culture icon and CEO of 11:11 Media Impact Paris Hilton will receive the inaugural Courage Award at The 2025 Halo Awards . Additionally, content creator Janette Ok will be given the first-ever Creator for Change Halo Award sponsored by TikTok.

As the first and most prestigious honor for excellence in corporate social impact, The Halo Awards recognize the most innovative and effective partnerships between companies and nonprofits that drive business and social impact. The Courage Award, which debuts this year, honors a leader who has taken a powerful stand on an issue that matters, using their voice to spark awareness, action and change.

Hilton has long used her voice to spotlight critical social issues, transforming her lived experience and courageous journey as a survivor into a catalyst for change. Her advocacy to protect vulnerable youth in institutional settings led to the passage of the federal Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act bill and the enactment of 12 U.S. state laws that safeguard young people in residential treatment facilities. Through 11:11 Media Impact , the nonprofit she founded to drive meaningful and lasting change on a global scale, Hilton has also worked to destigmatize mental health challenges and champion greater support and understanding for the neurodivergent community. Showcasing this commitment, 11:11 Media Impact's partnership with Understood has been named a finalist for Best Gender & LGBTQ Equality Initiative at The Halo Awards , an initiative focused on educating and empowering neurodivergent women.

"Courage is about speaking your truth and using your voice to help those who feel unheard or unseen, even when it feels scary, and I'm honored to receive such a meaningful award,” said Hilton.“This recognition is a testament to the power of using your voice to create meaningful change, and I hope it inspires others to embrace their own strength, share their stories and know they are not alone.”

“Watching Paris speak truth to power, and then work to change the system that harmed her, has been nothing short of inspiring. The Halo Awards were created to honor leadership that drives lasting impact, and with this new Courage Award, we're proud to recognize Paris for turning pain into purpose in a way that is already changing lives,” said Muneer Panjwani, CEO of Engage for Good.

The Creator for Change Award, sponsored by Tiktok, will also debut at this year's Halo Awards, celebrating a digital content creator who uses their platform to shine a light on important issues and build community around a shared sense of purpose.

Ok has intentionally partnered with and amplified brands and organizations whose missions align with social good, focusing on mental health awareness, diversity and inclusion, and women's empowerment. In particular, Ok has used her social platforms to raise awareness and funds for unhoused communities in LA and relief efforts for marginalized women and children. She was also part of TikTok's first Diversity Collective as a Korean American voice. Ok's social impact goes beyond social media, from going on humanitarian trips to over 20 countries across South America, Africa and Asia to partnering with her church to serve lunch to the unhoused community in Downtown LA to speaking on panels about body positivity, mental health and challenging Korean beauty standards.

"Receiving the first-ever Creator for Change Award is deeply humbling. Championing social impact isn't just something I do - it's who I am. Whether it's serving at my local church, supporting women's ministries or using my platform to raise awareness and funds, I see helping others as a way to live out my faith and uplift the communities I care about most,” said Ok.“Behind the scenes or out in the open, I believe every act of service - big or small - has the power to create real change. This award affirms that change doesn't come from perfection or external validation but the courage to keep showing up.”

The Halo Awards will take place during the annual Engage for Good Conference, which will be held April 22-24, 2025, at Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Palm Springs, CA. During the conference - sponsored by premier partners TikTok and fintech platform Adyen and silver level sponsors Public Interest Registry, DIRECTV for BUSINESS and Goodstack - attendees will gain practical skills, hear inspiring keynotes on cutting-edge ideas, explore emerging trends in CSR, ESG, corporate philanthropy and connect with forward-thinking leaders across corporate and nonprofit sectors who are shaping the future of collaborative impact.

“For more than 20 years, The Halo Awards have honored the most effective social impact initiatives, but this year we're recognizing game changing leaders using their massive platform for good. Janette has shown the power of making a difference - not just through words but through advocacy, amplification and actions,” said Panjwani.“Her creativity, authenticity and platform make her the perfect inaugural recipient of the Creator for Change Award.”

Hilton and Ok will be recognized during The Halo Awards on Thurs., April 24, 2025, at 6:00 pm PST.

