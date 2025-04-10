Innovation Spotlight: Becky Skinner Leads The Way In Advancing Thermafiber® Mineral Wool Solutions
Thermafiber® has been innovating fire safety and building solutions for over 90 years. Our technical expertise has helped us develop safety systems like Owens Corning® Thermafiber® Perimeter Fire Containment Systems, which keep fire contained to the room of origin - allowing the people inside more time to get out, and firefighters more time to get in.
Hear about Becky's experience in this week's Innovation Spotlight, and tune in every week to hear from more of our talented Owens Corning innovators.
Click here to learn more about ThermaFiber® Mineral Wool:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment