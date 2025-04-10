Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Innovation Spotlight: Becky Skinner Leads The Way In Advancing Thermafiber® Mineral Wool Solutions


2025-04-10 02:02:25

(MENAFN- 3BL) Meet Becky Skinner , our very own Principal Scientists who is innovating with ThermaFiber® Mineral Wool to help provide sound control, energy conservation and more.

Thermafiber® has been innovating fire safety and building solutions for over 90 years. Our technical expertise has helped us develop safety systems like Owens Corning® Thermafiber® Perimeter Fire Containment Systems, which keep fire contained to the room of origin - allowing the people inside more time to get out, and firefighters more time to get in.

Hear about Becky's experience in this week's Innovation Spotlight, and tune in every week to hear from more of our talented Owens Corning innovators.
Click here to learn more about ThermaFiber® Mineral Wool:

