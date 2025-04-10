4 Injured In Blast At Kandahar Police HQ

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): An explosion occurred inside an old ammunition container at the police headquarters in southern Kandahar province on Thursday.

Police spokesman Mullah Asadullah Jamshid said the explosion took place in a container belonging to the Department of Counter-Narcotics.

Four security guards were wounded in the blast, which shattered windowpanes in nearby buildings. It remains unclear how the ammunition exploded.

sa