4 Injured In Blast At Kandahar Police HQ
KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): An explosion occurred inside an old ammunition container at the police headquarters in southern Kandahar province on Thursday.
Police spokesman Mullah Asadullah Jamshid said the explosion took place in a container belonging to the Department of Counter-Narcotics.
Four security guards were wounded in the blast, which shattered windowpanes in nearby buildings. It remains unclear how the ammunition exploded.sa
