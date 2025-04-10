Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghanistan A Thrashes Ireland A By Innings, 194 Runs

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan A team delivered a dominant performance, defeating Ireland A by an innings and 194 runs in the only four-day match at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted a massive total of 612 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their first innings.

Key contributions came from Bahir Shah (187), Riaz Hassan (94), Imran Mir (85), Shamsur Rahman (84), Afsar Zazai (55), and Darwish Rasooli (53).

In reply, Ireland A managed 309 runs in their first innings, falling 303 runs short and were forced to follow on. In their second innings. They struggled again and were bowled out for just 109 runs.

With a combined total deficit of 194 runs, Ireland A suffered a heavy defeat by an innings.

Afghanistan's Arab Momand was the standout performer with the ball, claiming 10 wickets across both innings.

