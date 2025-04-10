20M Afghans Accessed Primary Healthcare Services Last Year: UN

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNCEF) says over 20 million people, half of them children, accessed primary healthcare services through UNICEF-supported facilities in Afghanistan last year.

UNICEF Afghanistan's 2024 annual report highlights the progress made for children and families across the country, as well as the complex challenges the organization continues to face.

Over 20 million people, half of them children, accessed primary healthcare services through UNICEF-supported facilities.

Nearly 12 million children and mothers received vital nutrition interventions.

About 564,000 children – 64% of them girls – gained access to education through community-based learning initiatives.

Over 1.1 million people were provided with emergency water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services.

“We would like to thank our partners and donors for their invaluable support to every achievement in 2024, as well as the people of Afghanistan, whose bravery and strength are reflected in every result described in this report”, the organization said

“This report is a testament to the spirit of the people of Afghanistan and the resilience of its children.”

sa/ma