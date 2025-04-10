Work Begins On New 50-Bed Hospital In Khost

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Construction work a 50-bed hospital was launched by a charity in southeastern Khost province on Thursday and the project will be completed within six months.

Deputy Governor of Khost, Maulvi Mahboob Shah Qanet, who laid the foundation stone, said the hospital was being constructed on nearly two acres of land along the Ring Road on the western outskirts of Khost city by Al-Badr Charity Foundation at a cost of 1.5 million US dollars and will be equipped with advanced medical equipment.

He added many patients would need not travel to other countries for treatment after the construction of this hospital.

“The 50-bed hospital will provide high-quality treatment, so many of our compatriots will not be forced to travel to foreign countries. Insha Allah, many diseases will be treated here in Khost.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Shera Gul Zadran, deputy director of the Khost Public Health Department, said that the hospital will provide high-quality health services.

He added that the construction of the new hospital will also help reduce pressure on the civil hospital to some extent.

According to him,“This hospital will have various departments, such as pediatrics, internal medicine, cardiology, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, obstetrics and others..”

Meanwhile, residents of Khost said they were happy with the construction of the Al-Badr hospital and said many Afghans still take their patients to foreign countries.

Mohammad Arif Irfan, a resident of Khost, told Pajhwok Afghan News that if there were standard hospitals within the country, people would not have to send their patients to foreign countries for treatment.

“Great attention should be paid to quality in the construction of this hospital, and modern technology should be used. Most of our patients go to Pakistan and Iran for treatment.”

Construction work on the Al-Badr hospital was launched at a time when patients in the Khost Civil Hospital are suffering from poor health services due to increasing number of patients.

