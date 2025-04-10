123Invent Inventor Develops Specialized PPE Work Safety Eyeglasses (JKK-160)
PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more comfortable way to wear required PPE safety eyewear with protective ear muffs," said an inventor, from Elkmont, Ala., "so I invented the EAR PROTECTOR. My design eliminates the common pain and pressure of applying the ear muffs over the temple arms of safety glasses."
The invention provides a pair of specialized PPE work safety eyeglasses for use with work ear muffs. In doing so, it eliminates the common pain/discomfort of placing ear muffs over the temple earpiece arms of traditional safety eyeglasses. As a result, it increases comfort and safety. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for tradesmen, contractors, building construction workers, carpenters, electricians, plumbers, HVAC installers, painters, flooring installers, manufacturing personnel, etc.
The EAR PROTECTOR is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Janet Lewis at 256- 795-0746 or email [email protected] .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment