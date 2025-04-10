Highline Now Accepting Orders For Reliable Fiber Internet In Michigan's Thumb Region

SANDUSKY, Mich., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Highline is excited to announce that we are once again accepting orders for fiber internet service in Michigan's Thumb region, now that winter weather is behind us.

Since 2021, Highline has been delivering reliable fiber optic internet access to rural and underserved areas across Sanilac, Tuscola, Lapeer, and St. Clair counties. In a region where many households continue to face slow internet due to limited access to traditional broadband, Highline offers a dependable solution that supports remote work, online learning, and streaming entertainment.

"We're thrilled to resume taking orders now that the winter season has passed," said Bethany Leiter, Community Relations Manager at Highline. "Our mission is to close the connectivity gap and ensure everyone-regardless of where they live-has access to the reliable, high-speed internet they need to thrive in today's digital world."

Fiber optic technology represents a major upgrade from traditional copper or satellite services, delivering faster speeds, greater reliability, and room to grow with future needs. As part of this effort, Highline is actively burying fiber drops in neighborhoods throughout the region, with construction crews now at work as weather conditions allow.

Residents interested in Highline's fiber internet service can place an order at HighlineFast or call 888-212-0054 to check service availability in their area.

Highline's continued investment in the Thumb region marks an important milestone in bridging the digital divide and fostering a more connected Michigan.

About Highline

Highline is a leading provider of fiber optic internet services, committed to delivering high-speed, reliable broadband solutions to underserved and rural areas. With a focus on customer satisfaction and cutting-edge technology, Highline brings world-class connectivity to households across the country.

Contacts

Press Release Content Owners:

Highline Chief Revenue Officer:

Shawn Murray

704-989-7218

[email protected]

Highline Director of Marketing:

Lea Burns

603-785-6804

[email protected]

Highline Chief Operating Officer:

Bruce Moore

989-529-5152

[email protected]

SOURCE Highline

