Boxwood Partners Advises On The Sale Of Camprendy, Inc., A Leading Franchisee Of Precision Garage Door Service, To Highland Arms Enterprises, Inc., A Portfolio Company Of Main Post Partners

MENAFN - PR Newswire) HAE, acquired by Main Post Partners through a separate Boxwood-advised deal in 2023, is actively expanding its footprint by acquiring additional Precision franchises as well as other Neighborly brand franchises along the West Coast. This transaction marks Boxwood's 10residential services franchisee transaction and eighth transaction within Neighborly. PDS is the leading garage door franchise system, with more than 100 locations nationwide.

Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market investment bank known for its deep experience with entrepreneur- and family-owned businesses, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the Company. The transaction was led by Brian Alas (Managing Director), Madison Day (Director), John Atkinson (Vice President), and Jerry Annunziata (Analyst). The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This transaction highlights the continued consolidation within Neighborly and, more specifically, the Precision Garage Door Service system," said Alas. "Camprendy was one of the top performing franchisees within the system, driving industry-leading organic growth. Its partnership with HAE creates the one of the largest territories within PDS and Neighborly, servicing San Diego to Seattle."

Covering most of Northern California, the Company serves more than 4 million households and is recognized for its industry-leading residential service, reflecting its premium customer service and high-quality service offerings.

"Building this Precision Garage Door Service franchise into a market leader has been incredibly rewarding, and finding the right partner for the next phase was critical," said Pat Prendergast, Owner of Camprendy, Inc. "With Highland Arms and Main Post Partners, I'm confident the company will continue delivering top-tier service to our customers while expanding its reach and capabilities."

"Camprendy is a highly respected operator with a strong reputation for quality and customer service," added Aaron Garcia, Partner at Main Post Partners . "This acquisition aligns with our vision to build a best-in-class residential services platform, and we look forward to supporting the team's continued success."

Brian Myeroff and Bryan DaCanal from FORVIS acted as the accounting advisors to Camprendy while Laura Medina and Teddy Nimetz from Cooley served as legal counsel. Moore & Van Allen served as legal advisors to Main Post and HAE. PineBridge Investments provided debt financing in support of the acquisition.

Boxwood Partners continues to strengthen its role as a trusted advisor to both franchisors and franchisees, successfully facilitating numerous buy-side and sell-side transactions across the franchise industry, including home services, garage door businesses, restaurants, and more. To learn more about Boxwood Partners, please visit .

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit .

About Main Post Partners

Main Post Partners is a consumer growth equity firm focused on investing in founder-owned, high-growth consumer companies. Main Post invests in both majority and minority positions primarily in first institutional capital situations where founders, entrepreneurs and management teams are looking for an experienced partner to help build their companies to full potential. With a "Partnership, not Ownership" approach, Main Post Partners works closely with a network of successful executives to provide operational and strategic support to its partner companies. For more information, please visit .

About Precision Garage Door ServiceTM

Precision Garage Door ServiceTM, a Neighborly® company, is the nation's leading residential garage door repair company. Precision Garage Door Service provides consumers with the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers from more than 100 locations in North America. Acquired in 2020, Precision Garage Door Service is part of Neighborly, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises in six countries that have collectively served 14 million+ customers by repairing, maintaining, and enhancing their homes and businesses. Through Neighborly and the Neighborly mobile app, we connect consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. For more information about Precision Door Service, visit PrecisionDoor .

