SEABOURN ENCORE MAKES MAIDEN ARRIVAL TO CONTINENTAL U.S. WITH FIRST-EVER CALL IN CALIFORNIA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The visit offers a rare opportunity for guests and local travel advisor partners to see the award-winning ship up close. The stop also served as a key transition point as Seabourn Encore begins its journey toward Europe, including a Panama Canal cruise and a transatlantic crossing and a summer season of sailings to the Mediterranean and Adriatic Seas.

"We are so proud to welcome Seabourn Encore to the continental U.S. for the first time as she continues her extraordinary season of travel," said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. "As she departs Long Beach, Seabourn Encore will take guests to explore the engineering marvel of the Panama Canal and the rich cultures in Mexico, Costa Rica and Colombia before sailing to the beautiful Adriatic and Mediterranean Seas."

The remainder of Seabourn Encore's 2025 deployment will take guests on an extraordinary journey across five continents and two oceans. Starting November 2025, Seabourn Encore will begin a westward voyage to Japan, covering more than 18,500 nautical miles and crossing the Atlantic Ocean, Southern Caribbean, Panama Canal and Pacific Ocean.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK ).

