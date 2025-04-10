Tradesmith AI Predictive Power Event: Keith Kaplan An-E Stock System Revealed (By Tradeinvestnow.Com)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI Predictive Power Event is where Keith Kaplan will reveal TradeSmith's new AI system called An-E. Get all the details about this system and how it can help you navigate the market.

New York, NY, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team at Tradeinvestnow.com invites you to join Keith Kaplan at“The AI Predictive Power Event” on Wednesday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET when TradeSmith's CEO will be hosting a special emergency briefing to go over all the details about a projective AI stock system, three years in the making, called An-E and how it can help you navigate the New Economic World Order unfolding.

The AI Predictive Power Event - What Is All About?

TradeSmith, a financial technology company known for its data-driven market tools, will hold an emergency online briefing on Wednesday, April 16th at 8:00 p.m. ET to address the current turmoil in global markets.

The event, titled "The AI Predictive Power Event," comes as President Trump's new tariff policies - described as the most significant shift in global trade in a century - have sent shockwaves through the financial world, leaving investors grappling with uncertainty.

The briefing will feature TradeSmith CEO Keith Kaplan in conversation with financial journalist Adam Johnson. Together, they will explore how the company's AI-based system, An-E (Analytical Engine), analyzes millions of data points daily to project stock price movements one month into the future. The system aims to provide clarity in a market where long-term predictions are increasingly difficult, focusing instead on short-term trends.

As an example, TradeSmith points to An-E's past projection for WellTower, a real estate investment trust. The system forecasted a 7.1% decline in stock price over one month; in reality, the stock dropped 3.4%. Such insights, TradeSmith suggests, could help investors identify potential opportunities or risks in the current climate, driven by tariff-related volatility.

The event responds to a market environment marked by rapid changes. Traditional "buy and hold" strategies face challenges as economic indicators shift unpredictably, prompting a closer look at shorter-term stock movements. An-E, built on years of development and backtesting, is designed to offer data-driven forecasts free of human bias, analyzing numbers rather than speculating on policy outcomes.

Attendees can register for free here and opt into a VIP text reminder service (U.S. phone numbers only) by providing a mobile number. VIP registrants will receive immediate access to five of An-E's most bullish stock projections for the coming weeks, along with event updates via text. Leading up to the briefing, TradeSmith will also release three preparatory videos explaining the AI technology behind An-E.

The briefing is open to the public and will be streamed live. TradeSmith advises participants to join five minutes early to ensure they don't miss the start. Additional details, including registration and privacy terms, are available on the event website here .

About TradeSmith

Tradesmith is a financial technology company that has garnered attention in the investment community for its innovative approach to market analysis and risk management. Founded on the principle of empowering investors with sophisticated tools traditionally reserved for Wall Street professionals, Tradesmith aims to level the playing field for individual investors and traders alike.

