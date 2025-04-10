Vetjobs Earns VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer Award For 2025

Connecting the military community to careers

- Rear Admiral Dan Kloeppel, CEO of VetJobsFORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VetJobs has been recognized as a 5 Star Employer in the 2025 VETS Indexes Employer Awards – one of the program's very highest distinctions – because of the organization's strong commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community, VETS Indexes is excited to announce.Click this link to see all of the awardees:“VetJobs has demonstrated exceptional support for veterans and the military-connected community, earning the organization one of the most prestigious awards possible in the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program,” said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes.“Even as more organizations than ever before are recognizing the uniquely valuable skills that veterans bring as employees, the efforts of VetJobs to recruit, retain, develop, and support those who served, as well as their families, stand out from the pack. VetJobs is among the very best veteran employers, and its program can serve as a model for others.”Rear Admiral Dan Kloeppel, CEO of VetJobs, expressed his pride in the recognition:“This award is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team to empower veterans and military families. At VetJobs, we believe that those who have served our nation deserve not only gratitude but meaningful opportunities to thrive in their careers.”Deb Kloeppel, Founder and President Emeritus of VetJobs, added:“Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between military service and civilian employment. This recognition underscores the impact of our efforts and inspires us to continue creating pathways for success for the military-connected community. We don't just talk the talk, we also walk the walk. Every member of our staff is military-affiliated. We believe that you cannot fully support the military community if you are not from the community.”This year, a record total of 349 organizations completed and submitted surveys for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, more than ever before! Of those participants, VETS Indexes recognized 294 organizations across the following award levels: 5 Star Employer, 4 Star Employer, 3 Star Employer, and Recognized Employer. Not every responding organization made the cut – only those that demonstrated a strong commitment to veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses. Participating organizations included companies large and small, government agencies and departments, nonprofit groups, colleges, and universities.As the most objective and comprehensive evaluation of veteran employers, the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program has set a new standard in veteran employment data. VETS Indexes and its Employer Awards have been featured on CNBC, Fox Business and BNN Bloomberg, as well as military-specific outlets, including Military, Military Times and Stars & Stripes. This in-depth survey and recognition program analyzes employers' policies, practices, and outcomes in detail, across the following 5 categories:- Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring- Veteran employee development and retention- Veteran-inclusive policies and culture- Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves- Military spouse/family supportFor more information on the process and methodology behind the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, go to . To register and participate in the upcoming 2026 VETS Indexes Employer Awards competition, please click here, .__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________About VetJobs: VetJobs is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations dedicated to providing employment assistance to veterans, transitioning military members, and military spouses. Along with it's sister organization, Military Spouse Jobs, they focus on career development and upskilling, and provide the tools and resources necessary for success in the civilian workforce. Since 2013 they have been instrumental in the placement of over 108,000 military-affiliated career seekers.About VETS Indexes: VETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, hosting the Employing U.S. Vets Conference , unearthing unique and unprecedented data on veteran employment through the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service, and developing custom indexes, linked to financial products, that track the performance of the publicly traded companies that have established themselves as the best employers for veterans.The VETSX and VTRNIX indexes were created on the premise that the companies that make the best use of the highly talented, yet under-valued, talent pool that veterans represent will ultimately see a benefit to their bottom lines. The performance of the indexes has emphatically confirmed that thesis, regularly outpacing the S&P 500.As the world's first resource for U.S.-veteran-themed indexes, our mission is to provide innovative solutions that recognize the value created by the mission-critical mindset, unique skills, and specialized training that veterans bring to the workplace. Our mission also includes a commitment to always donate a significant portion (target of 20% and no less than 5%) of our net profits to charitable organizations that support veterans and their families.Learn more about us at VETSIndexes and follow us on social media channels via LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

