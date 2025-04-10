Michael Battalini, CEO Of Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group, Featured On The Claudio Reilsono Podcast

The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group

PITTSBURGH , PA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Michael Battalini , CEO of the Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group , former athlete and coach, and current board member of the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame, was recently interviewed on The Claudio Reilsono Podcast. The wide-ranging conversation spotlighted Battalini's early life, his passion for sports, and his journey to becoming a trusted financial advisor and business leader.In the episode, Battalini opens up about his childhood and the formative experiences that shaped his competitive spirit and leadership style. Listeners will hear about his time as a dedicated athlete and coach, and how the lessons he learned on the field seamlessly transitioned into his professional life.Now at the helm of Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group, Battalini also shares what sets his firm apart-offering personalized, strategic financial guidance to clients seeking stability, growth, and peace of mind in today's evolving economic landscape.“It was a real pleasure to sit down with Claudio and have such a meaningful conversation,” said Battalini.“He's a great host, and we covered everything from challenges to achievements and everything in between.”The episode is now available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.About Michael BattaliniMichael Battalini is the CEO of Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group and a respected figure in the business community. A former athlete and coach, he brings discipline, passion, and a client-first mindset to wealth management.Michael also hosts a popular weekly financial radio show,“SAFE RETIREMENT RADIO” which offers insights into retirement planning strategies, principal protected investments, and estate-tax planning. The program airs on several stations in the greater Pittsburgh area.For more information please visit:About The Claudio Reilsono PodcastHosted by Claudio Reilsono, a longtime broadcaster and the Head Baseball Coach at Carnegie Mellon University, since 2005. In addition to that, Claudio is the General Manager & a Professional Baseball Scout for the Global Scouting Bureau, as well as an author & entrepreneur. Claudio's podcast features engaging interviews with Sports Legends and Influential Leaders in Business and in Life.Some of his past guests include; Mario Andretti, Ken Griffey Sr., Rocky Bleier, Jim Rooker, Dick Vermeil and many others....For more information on Claudio Reilsono, please visit his website:

