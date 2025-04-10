As Federal Cuts Threaten Community Services, The Impact Collaborative Appoints Dr. Claire Wang As Executive Director

Dr Claire Wang and Impact Collaborative Co-Founder Tracy Donnelly

IC appoints Dr. Claire Wang as Exexcutive Director , ushering in a new era of innovation, equity, and data-driven transformation for the social impact sector.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With community-based organizations nationwide facing unprecedented uncertainty due to looming federal funding cuts, The Impact Collaborative-a pioneering nonprofit accelerator supporting more than 200 organizations-is stepping up to lead the charge for sustainable, systemic change.The organization today announced the appointment of public health visionary Dr. Claire Wang as its inaugural Executive Director, ushering in a new era of innovation, equity, and data-driven transformation for the social impact sector.As federal budget shifts threaten billions in nonprofit funding, The Impact Collaborative offers a vital lifeline: a scalable, tech-forward approach to capacity building that helps community organizations thrive, not just survive. From modernizing fundraising and streamlining operations to tackling workforce burnout and embedding equity into decision-making, the Collaborative is charting a bold path forward-and Dr. Wang is uniquely qualified to lead the way.A nationally recognized physician-epidemiologist and public health strategist, Dr. Wang brings more than two decades of experience in health policy, systems innovation, and community-centered solutions. Her past roles include Associate Deputy Director at the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, senior advisor to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under President Obama, and tenured professor at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health.She is also a Robert Wood Johnson Health Policy Fellow and has authored more than 85 peer-reviewed publications, earning distinction as an Emerging Leader in Health and Medicine by the National Academy of Medicine.“We're at a critical juncture for nonprofits across the country,” said Traci Donnelly, President and Co-Founder of The Impact Collaborative and CEO of The Child Center of NY.“Dr. Wang's leadership will be instrumental in ensuring organizations have the tools, technology, and support they need to weather this storm-and come out stronger on the other side.”“Community-based organizations are the bedrock of their communities, especially for those who often go unheard. From my firsthand experience, the people in the nonprofit sector are some of the most nimble and creative problem-solvers out there-they have to be, given the constant constraints they navigate,” said Dr. Wang.“ That's why our work is about more than just bringing private-sector tools to the table; it's about truly understanding their compassion, commitment, and drive to keep improving and sustaining their impact. While we're powered by data and technology, we're led by the people who know the 'why'-the ones who make change happen every day.”The appointment also marks a transition in leadership. The Impact Collaborative thanks Barbara Mulvee, who served as Interim CEO and was instrumental in launching the organization. Mulvee will continue to shape its future as Executive Vice Chair of the Board of Directors.As the social impact sector braces for turbulent times, the Impact Collaborative-now under Dr. Wang's leadership-is doubling down on its mission: transforming how nonprofits operate, scale, and sustain their work in an era that demands nothing less.

paul christensen

PAL PUBLIC RELATIONS

+1 949-379-0844

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.