123Invent Inventor Develops Accessory To Create A Continuous Flame Effect (FMB-508)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple accessory that would allow performing artists to create the unique visual effect of fire or a continuous flame spewing from the wrist," said an inventor, from Delano, Calif., "so I invented the FLAME BRACE. My design could also be offered for recreational use."

The invention provides a new accessory that allows the user to spew balls of fire or a continuous flame from the wrist area. In doing so, it offers a unique way to achieve a special effect with fire. Additionally, the invention features a cost-effective and operator-friendly design that is easy to apply, use, and refill so it is ideal for performing artists, recreational use, etc.

The FLAME BRACE is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Marc Ramos at 661- 586-2726 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

