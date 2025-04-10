HUB INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES NEW U.S. EMPLOYEE BENEFITS AND RETIREMENT & PRIVATE WEALTH LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

CHICAGO, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today new appointments to its U.S. Employee Benefits and Retirement & Private Wealth leadership team.

Mustafa Faizani joins HUB in a new role as Executive Vice President of U.S. Employee Benefits and Retirement & Private Wealth, effective May 5, 2025. Michael Booth succeeds Mike Barone as the new President of U.S. Employee Benefits Practice. Barone has led the practice for 12 years, and he will step into a new role at HUB focused on M&A, recruiting top talent and producer coaching/sales assistance.

"Mustafa is a proven leader in mobilizing sales, servicing teams and fostering collaboration across multiple lines of business. His commercial experience, and digital and artificial intelligence innovation for product development and servicing will drive further alignment between our benefits and retirement businesses," said Marc Cohen, Chairman and CEO of HUB. "Our retirement and employee benefits leadership's focus and successful record in cross selling is an important contributor to our organic growth. Mustafa will further add to that strategy with proprietary go-to-market solutions that capitalize on market opportunities."

Cohen continued, "Employee Benefits is a critical offering for our small, middle market and upper middle market clients. Michael's track record of sales growth and relentless focus on new business and client retention has made him the perfect candidate to be the next Employee Benefits Practice leader in the U.S."

Faizani brings nearly 20 years of experience in employee benefits and retirement consulting. He joins from a global health and retirement professional services firm, where he held several leadership positions and has extensive experience across employee benefits, retirement and private wealth and P&C. Prior to that, Faizani worked for 11 years in institutional investment client- and market-facing roles, including Vice President for Retirement Plan Services at Union Bank of California. He holds an MBA in finance from Pepperdine University and BBA from the University of Houston.

Booth started his career at HUB in December 2015 as the Chief Sales Officer for the Midwest West Region. He was promoted in February 2020 to Chief Sales Office for HUB's U.S. Employee Benefits Practice. In his new role, Booth will lead HUB's continued investments in the practice, which has more than 5,000 U.S. employee benefits professionals who provide employee benefits and consulting, health and performance, employee engagement and communication, workforce technology solutions, data and clinical analytics and compliance services.

Faizani will report to Jack McGrath, President of HUB's Pacific region and a member of the Executive Management Team. Booth and Joe DeNoyior, President, HUB Retirement & Private Wealth, will report to Faizani.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 19,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

