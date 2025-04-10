Deepki Achieves ISAE 3000 Type 2 Attestation

The new attestation meets financial-level assurance standards and makes Deepki the world's first sustainability platform to achieve this standard

PARIS, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepki , the leading sustainability SaaS solution, announces today that it has successfully attained ISAE 3000 Type 2 attestation, reinforcing its standing as the most trusted sustainability platform in the industry. This marks another milestone in its commitment to providing audit-ready data at an enterprise level to customers. ISAE 3000 Type 2 attestation ensures that sustainability data is held to the same rigorous assurance standards as financial information, to guide strategic business decisions and comply with non-financial regulation, while providing reliable data-driven climate risk management.

ISAE 3000 Type 2 attestation means that the data collected by Deepki has been processed according to the most stringent quality standard and meets audit requirements. Conducted by KPMG, the attestation goes beyond Type 1 by not only evaluating the design of Deepki's controls but also verifying that they operate effectively throughout the year.

Setting the industry benchmark

Deepki is the only sustainability SaaS solution worldwide to have secured ISAE 3000 Type 2 attestation, establishing it as the gold standard for sustainability data management. Deepki chose to apply this financial-level standard to its processes due to the critical importance placed on reliable sustainability data by clients, auditors, and investors.

By meeting these high standards, commercial real estate investment management companies working with Deepki deliver audit-ready sustainability reporting, better business orientations, and reduced climate-related risks. They also save time and resources by reducing the need for additional quality checks and focusing on outcomes.

Vincent Bryant, CEO and Co-founder of Deepki, comments: "Unlike other companies that merely collect and report data without such a certification, commercial real estate actors leveraging ISAE3000 Type 2 with Deepki prove that their entire process – data extraction, validation and transformation – meets the highest international standards for quality and consistency. They can now operate with even greater confidence, knowing that their sustainable system, powered by Deepki, is continuously being scrutinised and validated by a Big 4 auditor. This highest level of rigour delivers unmatched trust in sustainability data management and empowers organisations with the solutions they need to drive profitable sustainability actions."

