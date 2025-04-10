(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
OSLO, Norway, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult ASA (Oslo: MULTI) has held the 2025 annual general meeting. The meeting took place today, 10 April 2025.
All items on the agenda were approved as proposed. Please find attached minutes from annual general meeting 2025 for Multiconsult ASA.
Contact:
Investor relations:
Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & IRO
Phone: +47 416 11 161
E-mail: [email protected] / [email protected]
Media:
Gaute Christensen, VP Communications
Phone: +47 911 70 188
E-mail: [email protected]
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements according pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4134638
The following files are available for download:
|
|
Multiconsult ASA Minutes of annual general meeting 2025
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN10042025003732001241ID1109415193
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment