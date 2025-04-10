PHFA Announces $4.7 Million For Community Revitalization Projects
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Wilkinsburg Bank Building
|
901 Wood LLC
|
Allegheny
|
$700,000
|
2
|
Stott Building
|
233 Front St LLC
|
Centre
|
$800,000
|
3
|
21-23 N. Hanover/25 Alexander Ave
|
Shumberger Real Estate Group
|
Cumberland
|
$500,000
|
4
|
The Gateway
|
Wildheart Ministries
|
Dauphin
|
$500,000
|
5
|
Dinah's Hill Apartments
|
Chestnut Housing Corporation
|
Lancaster
|
$600,000
|
6
|
Blight Remediation – Fourth Street
|
Redevelopment Authority of the City of Bethlehem
|
Northampton
|
$800,000
|
7
|
Oil City Downtown Development of Downs Building
|
Oil Region Alliance
|
Venango
|
$800,000
|
TOTAL FUNDING
|
$4,700,000
Questions about the Mixed-Use Development Tax Credit Program or the Community Revitalization Fund Program can be directed to Shelby Rexrode at PHFA at (717) 780-1854 or by email at [email protected].
About PHFA
The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $18.9 billion of funding for more than 201,500 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 103,328 rental units, distributed approximately $289 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of more than 50,860 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.
Media Contact:
Scott Elliott
717-649-6522, cell
[email protected]
