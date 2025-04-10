PCL Construction Announces Leadership Changes To Support Strategic Growth

Following a year of record-breaking growth, PCL promotes key executives to lead strategic expansion in Seattle, Minneapolis and Denver

DENVER, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - PCL Construction Enterprises, Inc. announces the promotion of several executives to guide its operations in priority markets across the country. With deep industry expertise and strong regional ties, these leaders will play a critical role in delivering high-quality projects, strengthening relationships, and driving strategic expansion.

"As PCL continues to grow its footprint across the U.S., we are investing in strong leadership to guide our next phase of growth," said Deron Brown, PCL president and chief operating officer, U.S. operations. "These appointments bring a wealth of expertise and a deep understanding of the regions they serve, ensuring that we continue to deliver exceptional projects, foster industry partnerships, and strengthen our presence in high-demand sectors."

U.S. Buildings Promotions

Seattle and Pacific Northwest Region

Tyler Kautz – Vice President and District Manager. Tyler will continue to lead operations across the Pacific Northwest and play a key role in strengthening PCL's 33-year presence in the region. He will oversee continued strategic expansion in diverse market sectors including commercial, residential, aviation, manufacturing, civic, renewable energy and mission critical work. A United States Marine Corps veteran and native to Washington, Tyler brings two decades of industry experience and a commitment to long-term relationships. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from the University of Washington and serves on the university's Construction Industry Advisory Council. Tyler is a LEED Accredited Professional and a passionate advocate for workforce development and innovation in construction.

Minneapolis and Midwest Region

Trent Johnson – Vice President and District Manager. Trent will continue to build on PCL's nearly 45-year presence in the Minneapolis/St. Paul region , support continued growth in the Dakotas, and focus on supporting the communities where PCL employees live and work. With close to 30-years of industry experience, including 25-years with PCL in Minneapolis, Trent has played a pivotal role in assuring that the PCL brand represents the very best in construction and creates a superb customer experience. Trent holds an associate degree in architectural drafting and estimating from North Dakota State College of Science and a bachelor's degree in construction management from North Dakota State University. Trent is a LEED Accredited Professional with a specialization in Building Design + Construction.

Denver and Rocky Mountain Region

Mauricio Ramos – Vice President and District Manager. A seasoned 20-year veteran of PCL, Mauricio will be responsible for buildings operations throughout Colorado , focusing on strategic growth. In addition to overseeing PCL's safety program in Denver, he will ensure successful project performance and continue providing client-focused services that meet evolving needs and expectations. Mauricio is committed to upholding the same excellence customers have come to expect from PCL throughout its 50 years of building in Denver. Mauricio is a graduate of the University of Arizona with a degree in civil engineering, and he holds a master's degree in business administration from HEC Montreal.

For more about strategic initiatives and the individuals driving PCL Construction's success in the U.S. markets, visit PCL or contact [email protected] .

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that operates throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Australia. As one of the largest contracting organizations in North America, PCL completes more than $8 billion USD in work annually, building projects that shape communities. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL .

