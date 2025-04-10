Best In Ed, Formally Launches The National School Boards Coalition (NSBC) To Support School Board Members And Partners

NSBC is bringing together school board candidates and elected members nationwide, going beyond just professional development.

- Laura Zorc, President of Best In Ed and former school board chairmanWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Best In Ed leadership announces the launch of the final phase of its five-year strategic plan with the establishment of the National School Boards Coalition (NSBC ). This initiative, unveiled this past weekend at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference in Camp Hill, PA, aims to unite school board candidates, candidates-elect, and sitting members across the nation, marking a significant advancement in the pursuit of quality education and unity among like-minded members, directors, and trustees.The NSBC is poised to be an alternative to the National School Boards Association (NSBA). With increasing demand from school board members for an alternate organization emphasizing quality education, limited government, transparency, and accountability, the NSBC is set to lead a united effort focused on collaborating with parents, educators, and the community to support students in traditional and nontraditional educational settings.“When board members are well-supported, students can succeed,” said Laura Zorc, President of Best In Ed and former school board chairman.“The goals of the National School Board Coalition are to support and unite members and partners across the nation under the motto 'E Pluribus Unum'-' Out of many, (we are) one.'", "And, we know that many members want to transform education in their communities, but lack the support to challenge the status quo."Since 2020, Best In Ed has trained parents to run for school board positions, resulting in hundreds of successful wins. This initiative has led to the creation of the school board mentorship program in 2023 and the recent release of a comprehensive 43-lesson professional development curriculum that provides valuable lessons for newly elected and existing members. The culmination of these efforts has led to the official formation of the NSBC, designed to exist in perpetuity.The NSBC currently mentors over 1,000 school members and continues to grow daily. As school board elections approach, membership is expanding at an impressive rate. A dedicated website is coming soon.Dr. Karen Hiltz, Vice President of Best In Ed, said,“Over the last five years, we have built a robust support system and network for our members to thrive in their roles, and this is a natural next step for the organization.”For more information about the National School Boards Coalition and its initiatives, please visit .

