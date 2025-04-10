Prominent Muslim Face Of JD-U Slams Nitish Kumar On Waqf Act

MENAFN - IANS) Patna April 10 (IANS) Gulam Rasool Balyawi, a senior leader and prominent Muslim face of the Janata Dal (United), has publicly slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for supporting the Waqf (Amendment) Act, calling it a“mistake in judgment.”

Speaking to the media after a meeting of Irada-E-Saria in Patna on Thursday, Balyawi said:“Nitish Kumar has done many things for the Muslim community - from fencing thousands of graveyards to developing a beautiful Anjuman Islamia Hall under the Waqf Board. But this time, he has made a mistake, and others are taking advantage of it.”

He emphasised that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which has now become law following support from JD-U in both Houses of Parliament, is being seen by many in the Muslim community as a challenge to constitutional rights and religious independence.

“Any law that challenges our constitutional and religious rights will be opposed. We request the government to pass an ordinance to cancel this Bill,” he added.

Balyawi also hinted at approaching the court through religious institutions to seek justice on the matter.

In a significant political development, Balyawi revealed that he is reconsidering his association with the JD-U:“I am still in the party, but I will take a final decision in the coming days and publicly announce my stand.”

The party's support for the Act has already triggered dissent as over 20 JD-U leaders holding various posts in the party have resigned in protest.

The people of the Muslim community are angry over Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, who is popularly known as Lalan Singh, who represented the party's stance in the Lok Sabha.

This public fallout adds to the political tensions brewing in Bihar, especially as parties gear up for major electoral contests and navigate community sentiments post-legislation.

Meanwhile, the JDU leaders claimed that the Waqf (Amendment) Act would not hurt the common Muslim people of the state and the country.