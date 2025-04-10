Secure Software By Design Event Opens Call For Participation And Registration
The purpose of the Secure Software by Design event is to improve the state of this holistic secure development approach. The SEI will bring together thought leaders from industry, academia, and government for presentations and discussions on all aspects of secure software systems development.
The event organizers invite submissions for presentations on application threat modeling, development of security requirements, secure software architectures, continuous deployment of capability and DevSecOps, secure development platforms and pipelines, software assurance, secure coding practices, software testing, and more. The deadline for submissions is July 18.
For more information about registration and the call for presentations , visit the event website at .
Thank you to our collaborator, CMU CyLab Security and Privacy Institute .
About the Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute
Always focused on the future, the Software Engineering Institute (SEI) advances software as a strategic advantage for national security. We lead research and direct transition of software engineering, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence technologies at the intersection of academia, industry, and government. We serve the nation as a federally funded research and development center (FFRDC) sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and are based at Carnegie Mellon University, a global research university annually rated among the best for its programs in computer science and engineering. For more information, visit the SEI website at .
