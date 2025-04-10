Intuit Group, Inc. Celebrates 25 Years Of Marketing Communications Excellence

METAMORA, Mich., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuit Group, Inc., a leading provider of marketing communications services, is proud to announce the marking of its 25th anniversary in January 2025. Since its inception in 2000, the company has been dedicated to delivering innovative and impactful marketing solutions to clients across various industries.

Key Milestones:



Over 100 successful marketing campaigns launched.



Expansion into new markets, including digital marketing and social media strategy.

Recognition as a top marketing communications firm by industry peers.

"Our journey over the past 25 years has been extraordinary," said Teri Chouinard, CBC, APR and CEO of Intuit Group, Inc. "We owe our success to our talented team, loyal clients, and our unwavering commitment to excellence. We look forward to continuing to innovate and drive results for our clients for many years to come."

To mark this significant achievement, Intuit Group, Inc. will be hosting a series of events and initiatives throughout the year, including client appreciation events, community engagement activities, and special promotions.

About Intuit Group, Inc.: Intuit Group, Inc. is a premier marketing communications firm specializing in integrated marketing strategies, branding, public relations, and digital marketing. With a proven track record of delivering results, the company partners with businesses to enhance their brand presence and achieve their marketing objectives.

For more information, please contact: Teri Chouinard CBC, APR & CEO of Intuit Group, Inc., [email protected] , 248.701.8003,

SOURCE Intuit Group, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED