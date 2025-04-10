AWS Skills To Jobs Tech Alliance And Codesignal Team Up To Equip 20,000 Students With Job-Ready Tech Skills In Global Pilot

CodeSignal delivers hands-on learning paths and assessments to bridge the gap between education and employment in emerging tech and cloud computing.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CodeSignal and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Skills to Jobs Tech Alliance are teaming up to equip over 20,000 students across the Americas and Asia-Pacific and Japan with in-demand job skills in emerging technology. Through a pilot event series in four countries called "Skills to Jobs Developer Challenges," this collaboration aims to bridge the gap between education and employment in the technology sector with local universities and employers.

The events will take place throughout the spring and summer, with the kick-off event in Washington, D.C. on April 17, 2025. Universities including Houston Community College and CUNY in the U.S.; SENA and Campuslands in Colombia; Anima in Brazil; and Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation in Malaysia-an MDEC Premier Digital Tech Institution-will be part of the pilot phase, alongside other innovative institutions in their markets. Faculty and staff of each location are encouraged to register for the events.

Schedule of Events

United States

Date: April 17, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Format: Virtual

Register Here

Colombia (Campuslands)

Date: April 23, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM BOT

Format: Virtual

Colombia (Sena)

Date: May 7, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM BOT

Format: Virtual

Malaysia

Date: May 15, 2025

Time: TBD

Format: Virtual

Brazil

Date: May 28, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM BRT

Format: Virtual

Preparing the Next Generation of Technical Talent

As technology continues to reshape industries, the demand for skilled technical professionals has never been greater. AWS Skills to Jobs Tech Alliance and CodeSignal are addressing this challenge by providing students with hands-on coding assessments, interview preparation, and real-world simulations. These initiatives will help students transition from learning environments to high-impact technical careers. The program will initially launch in the United States, Malaysia, Brazil, and Colombia with key university partners locally, with the goal to expand into additional regions in the fall of 2025.

"At CodeSignal, we believe that hands-on learning and high-quality assessments are key to launching successful tech careers," said Tigran Sloyan, CEO at CodeSignal. "Working alongside AWS, we aim to empower learners across multiple regions with the most innovative tools they need to develop their skills and showcase their abilities to secure meaningful employment in the tech industry."

"AWS is committed to creating opportunities for learners to develop in-demand skills that align with the evolving needs of the workforce, today and in the future," said Valerie Singer, general manager for AWS Global Education. "By collaborating with CodeSignal, an AWS Education Equity Initiative Awardee, we are ensuring that students not only gain theoretical knowledge, but also develop the practical skills required to succeed in technical and cloud careers."

Strengthening Workforce Readiness in Technology and Cloud

This initiative underscores AWS and CodeSignal's commitment to developing a skilled global workforce by providing students with hands-on experiences that mirror real-world technical assessments and on-the-job scenarios. By scaling these efforts across multiple regions, the Skills to Jobs Developer Challenges aim to bridge the skills gap and create new pathways for tech careers.

Together, AWS and CodeSignal are not just preparing students for their first job in tech-they are helping shape the future of a more skilled and job-ready global workforce and preparing the next generation of tech and cloud talent.

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal is how the world discovers and develops the skills that will shape the future. Our AI-native skills assessment and experiential learning platform helps organizations hire, train, and grow talent at scale while empowering individuals to advance their careers.

Whether you're growing your team's potential or unlocking your own, CodeSignal meets you where you are and gets you where you need to go. With millions of skills evaluations completed, CodeSignal is trusted by companies like Netflix, Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox and used by learners worldwide.

CodeSignal is a 2025 AWS Education Equity Initiative awardee, and as part of this initiative, CodeSignal is using the funding to expand access to learners in Colombia, Brazil, and Thailand.

Learn more at codesignal or follow CodeSignal on LinkedIn .

SOURCE CodeSignal

