Penfed Credit Union And EVERFI Host Fifth Financial Literacy Event At Juana Diaz Public High School As Part Of Tu Dinero, Tu Sueño Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "PenFed believes the best way to serve Puerto Rico is to continue to empower the next generation to achieve their financial dreams," said PenFed Credit Union President & CEO James Schenck. "We remain committed to investing in the development of Puerto Rico's young future leaders and are grateful for the support of EVERFI and Carmen Belén Veiga High School as we promote financial literacy and encourage students to create a brighter future for themselves and their communities."

PenFed and EVERFI have had a strategic partnership for the past seven years to bring critical financial education to over 4,000 public and private K-12 school students in 27 schools across Puerto Rico at no cost to the schools. PenFed provides students with access to EVERFI's proven curriculum teaching them how to make smart financial decisions and achieve success in life. The program teaches students about savings and checking, building and maintaining healthy credit, planning for major purchases, investing and retirement, and funding higher education.

PenFed leaders, including PenFed financial center managers, wealth managers, and mortgage managers participated in a "speed networking" activity with students who recently completed the EVERFI financial education program. During the activity, students had the opportunity to ask PenFed leaders and community volunteers questions as part of small group conversations tying back to the critical skills taught in the curriculum.

This year's financial literacy event is the fifth PenFed and EVERFI have held in Puerto Rico. In previous years, PenFed held events at both private and public schools in San Juan.

Following these activities, PenFed announced two students were awarded a scholarship in the amount of $1,250 in recognition of their work throughout the Tu Dinero, Tu Sueño program.

"PenFed's unwavering commitment to enhancing financial literacy in Puerto Rico is truly commendable. Every student deserves access to quality financial education and the opportunity to build a secure financial future," said Ray Martinez, CEO, EVERFI. "By providing these essential tools, we are empowering students to take control of their financial destinies and create a brighter, more prosperous future. We are honored to collaborate with PenFed in this transformative initiative, ensuring that every student has the chance to achieve their financial dreams."

PenFed currently serves members in Puerto Rico with financial centers in San Juan, Hatillo, Ponce, Mayaguez and on the United States Army Garrison Fort Buchanan. PenFed opened a Bilingual Service Center in Guaynabo in 2022 and plans to open a new financial center in Humacao this summer.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.9 million members worldwide with $31 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed , like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on X . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About EVERFI

EVERFI is an international technology company driving social impact through education to address key societal challenges like financial wellness, mental health, workplace conduct, and more. Founded in 2008, EVERFI has reached millions of K-12 and adult learners worldwide with its transformative digital educational content. Through a unique third-party payer model, EVERFI provides K-12 schools in the U.S. with access to essential educational resources at no cost, ensuring that students everywhere gain vital life skills. Recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and featured on Fortune Magazine's Impact 20 List and the GSC EdTech 150, EVERFI continues to shape the future of digital learning. To learn more about EVERFI, please visit everfi or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , or X/Twitte @EVERFI.

