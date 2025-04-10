LEGENDARY PGA TOUR CHAMPION TO HEADLINE 'GROUND WORKS OUTDRIVES ALZHEIMER's' GOLF OUTING ON JUNE 16, 2025

Charity Event Returns to Avon Oaks Country Club with Golf, Community, and a Mission to End Alzheimer's

AVON, Ohio, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ground Works Land Design, Northeast Ohio's premier luxury landscaping brand, is thrilled to announce that a legendary PGA Tour Champion will headline the 2025 "Ground Works Outdrives Alzheimer's" Golf Outing, taking place Monday, June 16 at Avon Oaks Country Club.

He is known for his bold personality, powerful swing, and two-time major championship wins, his appearance brings added excitement and energy to this annual event. The outing is dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the Alzheimer's Association, supporting their Longest Day initiative.

The event was founded by Tony Nasrallah, President of Ground Works Land Design (part of GW Home Solutions), in honor of his mother's battle with Alzheimer's, this event has grown into one of the area's most impactful charity golf outings. All proceeds benefit efforts to provide care, fund research, and ultimately find a cure for this devastating disease. "It's truly an honor to have a legendary pro golfer join us this year," said Nasrallah. "But beyond the golf and the excitement, this day is about rallying our community to fight back against Alzheimer's. It's personal to me and to so many others whose families are affected."

The outing kicks off with registration at 11:00 a.m., followed by a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. The format will be an 18-hole scramble with exciting on-course contests, closest to the pin, putting challenges, and the always thrilling $1,000,000 hole-in-one shot. After the tournament, guests will enjoy a lively dinner reception with live entertainment, raffles, silent auctions, and the unforgettable chance to meet and interact with the PGA Tour Champion.

Participants of the June 16 event can expect:



18 holes of golf at the beautiful Avon Oaks Country Club

Concierge check-in, morning refreshments, and a Bloody Mary bar to start the day

A premium golfer gift bag with custom swag

Fun contests including Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and Putting, with prizes for winners

A shot at the $1,000,000 Hole-in-One Challenge for qualifying golfers

Opportunities to meet the legendary PGA Tour Champion and grab a photo

Access to the Dinner Reception & Afterparty with great food, drinks, and live music The chance to support Alzheimer's research through a meaningful and memorable event

Golfers will enjoy lunch at the turn and dinner during the evening reception, both made possible through select sponsorships that allow companies to cater and showcase their brand during these key moments of the event.

For those seeking an unforgettable experience, a premier sponsorship tier includes the exclusive opportunity to play a round with the legendary pro golfer, complete with a private meet-and-greet, individual and group photos, and premium access throughout the day. Companies can also sponsor and cater lunch or dinner, gaining valuable brand exposure in front of a distinguished audience.

To become an exclusive sponsor, please visit

Those wishing to participate in the outing without sponsoring can register a foursome for $2,500. Guests who would like to attend only the evening festivities can after party tickets for $200 each, which include heavy hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, and live entertainment.

For more information about the Ground Works Outdrives Alzheimer's charity initiative, visit .

About Ground Works Out Drives Alzheimer's

Ground Works Out Drives Alzheimer's is an annual golf outing supporting the Alzheimer's Association. Founded to honor those affected by the disease, the event raises funds for research and support services. Learn more at outdrivealz .

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association leads the fight against Alzheimer's through research, care, and advocacy. Its mission is to end the disease and support those impacted. Visit alz to learn more.

Learn more or secure your spot today at / .