Keeping Local Restaurants Cooking: The PG&E Corporation Foundation Funds Restaurants Care Resilience Grants

PG&E Foundation Funding to Provide $5,000 Grants to 188 Restaurants and Commercial Caterers; Applications Being Accepted

OAKLAND, Calif., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, The PG&E Corporation Foundation (PG&E Foundation) will provide grants to support independent restaurant owners and their staffs. They are doing so through the California Restaurant Foundation 's (CRF) Restaurants Care Resilience Fund . The grants will support a record number of restaurants in Northern and Central California this year.

Resilience Fund applications are being accepted at through April 26, 2025.

The PG&E Foundation is contributing $1.1 million to the program this year. The funding will help build more resilient hometown businesses for the long term. A total of 188 restaurants and commercial caterers in Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (PG&E) service area will receive $5,000 grants. That number is up from last year's 154 grant recipients.

Since 2021, PG&E and the PG&E Foundation have contributed $4.3 million to the CRF's Restaurants Care Resilience Fund. This has provided grants ranging from $3,000 to $5,000 to local restaurants within PG&E's service area. With this year's funding, 863 restaurants in Northern and Central California will have benefitted from the grants.

"Our local restaurants have great stories to share, including stories of perseverance. They also have stories as the gathering spots for meaningful and celebratory occasions in our communities. Partnering with the California Restaurant Foundation reflects our commitment to our hometown restaurants. Their success strengthens our local economies and communities," said Carla Peterman, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, PG&E Corporation, and Chair of the Board, The PG&E Corporation Foundation.

Supporting Fire Victims and Giving Locally

Across California, CRF's Restaurants Care Resilience Fund will provide nearly $3.5 million in restaurant grants. This includes a dedicated grant for restaurants impacted by the Los Angeles fires.

Grants can be used for vital business needs including technology and equipment upgrades. They can also help with employee training and retention, and unforeseen hardships.

One of last year's grants recipients was Whitey's Jolly Kone . Established in 1963 by Emile "Whitey" Boisclair. It is one of West Sacramento's oldest, family-owned restaurants.

"Receiving the grant is a great honor and feels like recognition of our efforts at Whitey's Jolly Kone to continue to grow and serve our community. As third-generation owner-operators, we aim to revitalize the foundation that our grandfather and parents established for us, by expanding and upgrading a family-friendly space to meet the needs of the current and ever-growing community throughout Sacramento," said Jennifer Havson, co-owner of Whitey's Jolly Kone.

(See our "From Kitchen to Community" video series . The series features restaurant grant recipients in PG&E's service area.)

CRF began the Resilience Fund in 2021. It started to support restaurants recovering from economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic contributed to many restaurants closing their doors temporarily or permanently. PG&E and The PG&E Corporation Foundation have supported the program since its inception. The company has maintained its support as restaurants continue weathering fluctuations in the economy.

"The generosity and unwavering support of donors like PG&E ensures California's independent restaurants can survive challenges and thrive for years to come," said Alycia Harshfield, President of the California Restaurant Foundation. "The resilience of our restaurants is truly inspiring. Thanks to the kindness of our donors, we can continue providing critical relief to the local businesses that bring a sense of community to neighborhoods throughout California."

Apply Now through April 26



Grant applications are being accepted through April 26, 2025. California-based restaurant owners and commercial caterers in PG&E's service area can apply. Applicants can have up to five locations (although only one location can apply). They must have less than $3 million in annual revenue for the applicant restaurant location. Priority will be given to restaurants that have not previously received a grant. Former recipients may still apply.

The PG&E Foundation's funding for this charitable donation comes from PG&E shareholders, not PG&E customers.

Assisting Restaurants and Small and Medium Businesses

PG&E remains committed to providing ways for its small and medium business customers to save energy and money, especially during times of economic hardship. Here are some ways PG&E is helping its customers:



On-Bill Financing . PG&E offers 0% interest loans for replacing old and worn-out equipment with more energy-efficient models. Watch this video to explore how energy savings are reinvested back into your business to help improve your bottom line.

Rebates for food service equipment . PG&E offers several rebate programs that will help you save money and improve productivity when you upgrade your food service equipment.

Food Service Technology Center . Access key training programs, design consultants and test kitchen plans to improve your operations and energy efficiency.

Budget Billing . If you are a small business owner, you can have a predictable bill each month by enrolling in Budget Billing. The program averages out your monthly bill to determine your monthly payment, instead of having unpredictable summer bills.

Energy Efficiency Programs . PG&E contracts with external companies to provide a customize solution for different business sectors.

Find Your Best Rate Plan . Customers can use this online tool to run a rate analysis to see if they are on the best rate plan for their operations. The tool is projected to save customers over $9.5 million this year. Economic Development Rate . This offers eligible business customers the opportunity to lower costs through one of three reduced electric rate options. PG&E developed this rate to help businesses grow or maintain jobs in California. The standard 12% rate is available throughout our service territory.

For more information on PG&E Small and Medium Business customer support, visit pge/smbsupport .

About The PG&E Corporation Foundation

The PG&E Corporation Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, separate from PG&E and sponsored by PG&E Corporation.

SOURCE PG&E Corporation

