Raintree Village Senior Living Community Sees Strong Interest, Encourages Prospective Residents To Schedule Tours Amid Limited Availability

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its successful opening on February 1, 2025, Raintree Village, a state-of-the-art senior living community in Lee's Summit, Missouri, is experiencing strong interest from seniors and their families. As availability becomes increasingly limited, Raintree Village invites prospective residents to schedule personalized tours to experience the community firsthand.

Located near Kansas City, Raintree Village offers a comprehensive range of living options, including independent living, assisted living, short-term rehabilitation, and long-term care, all tailored to meet individual needs. The community is renowned for its commitment to personalized care and fostering a warm, close-knit environment.

"At Raintree Village, we are dedicated to creating a vibrant community where seniors can thrive," said Rebecca Smith, Director of Marketing at Raintree Village. "We encourage those interested to schedule a tour and discover how our focus on purpose, passion, and joy can enhance their lives."

Key features of Raintree Village include:



Spacious, well-designed apartments with modern amenities

Delicious dining options in inviting social settings

Diverse activities program, including on-site events and off-site excursions Comprehensive care services tailored to individual needs

Prospective residents can schedule a tour by visiting the Raintree Village website at and clicking on "Schedule a Tour." For more information, please call 816-789-0900.

About Raintree Village:

Raintree Village is a premier senior living community in Lee's Summit, Missouri, offering a range of living options, including independent living, assisted living, short-term rehabilitation, and long-term care. With a focus on personalized care and fostering a vibrant community, Raintree Village is committed to enhancing the lives of seniors. Raintree is located at 1501 SW Arborwalk Blvd., Lee's Summit, MO 64082.

SOURCE Raintree Village

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED