Wayfinder Family Services Announces New Sacramento Location For Hatlen Center For The Blind

Previously located in San Pablo, the new location for Wayfinder's Hatlen Center in midtown Sacramento offers students easy access to public transportation, shopping, recreation and community resources. The new location features modern apartments with new appliances, smart technology and amenities such as a rooftop deck and fitness centers.

At Wayfinder's Hatlen Center, students learn to live independently in furnished apartments. Practical lessons take place in the apartments: budgeting for groceries, preparing meals, or troubleshooting a maintenance issue. Students also learn about assistive technology, orientation and mobility, Braille and workplace readiness. Instructors provide hands-on support in the students' apartments or in the community.

"Attending Wayfinder's Hatlen Center transformed my life. Before attending, I struggled with my visual impairment, retinitis pigmentosa, and grappled with denial, fear and low confidence. Wayfinder's Hatlen Center empowered me to overcome barriers and embrace opportunities for success, and I am proud to help others do the same," said Jeshua Aveno, a Wayfinder Hatlen Center alum and current program manager.

"We are proud to start the next chapter of Wayfinder's Hatlen Center, continuing our decades-long, statewide work in the field of blindness. This new location offers safety, accessibility and many opportunities for students to learn, explore and gain independence." said Wayfinder's President and CEO Jay Allen.

To celebrate the new location for Wayfinder's Hatlen Center, staff will host an open house on Thursday, April 10 at 11:00 a.m. Attendees can tour apartments, meet staff and learn more about the program.

About Wayfinder Family Services

Wayfinder Family Services is the place to turn for people facing the greatest challenges. The organization provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families-from people with vision impairment and developmental disabilities to children in need of temporary shelter, foster care and adoption.

SOURCE Wayfinder Family Services