Oerth Bio Publishes Landmark Study Demonstrating The First Application Of Protacs In Agriculture

DURHAM, N.C., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oerth Bio today announced the publication of a groundbreaking peer-reviewed study in Nature Communications Biology ( ), establishing one of the first demonstrations of PROTAC (Proteolysis-Targeting Chimera) technology in an agricultural context. The publication highlights Oerth's proprietary platform and its ability to precisely degrade target proteins in insects, representing a transformative step toward novel and sustainable crop protection solutions. This study marks a critical milestone in validating targeted protein degradation as a viable and scalable tool for agricultural innovation.

"This publication represents the culmination of years of foundational science at Oerth and a major validation of our ability to design protein degraders with a high level of precision. It's a pivotal step toward delivering the next-generation agricultural products that are both highly effective and sustainable." – Dr. Robert Cicchillo, Oerth Bio Chief Scientific Officer

In collaboration with Bayer, Oerth Bio is the first to translate this powerful therapeutic modality into agriculture, which has opened a new frontier in agtech. The paper underscores the potential of PROTACs to address unmet needs in crop resilience, productivity, and sustainability - with the precision and adaptability that modern agriculture demands. This work not only validates the company's leadership in the field but also paves the way for the development of novel, differentiated products that are more selective, environmentally friendly, and overcome current resistance challenges.

"Oerth Bio's work demonstrates how cutting-edge biotechnology platforms can be reimagined to solve some of agriculture's most urgent challenges. This publication is a key proof point for Leaps by Bayer's mission to support impactful innovations that can equip farmers with technologies to ensure food security." - Dr. Juergen Eckhardt, Head of Leaps by Bayer

About Oerth Bio

Oerth Bio is the first and leading company designing targeted protein degraders for plant health applications. Our ag protein degrader technology aims to combine powerful efficacy with next-generation environmental sustainability. Through PROteolysis TArgeting Chimeras (PROTAC) Molecules and the AttuneTM Platform, Oerth Bio aims to deliver unparalleled safety of food and feed, while achieving superior field performance for farmers. Learn more at .

