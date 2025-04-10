AM Best Reaffirms Pinnacol Assurance's A- Rating, Citing Financial Strength And Operating Performance

DENVER, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacol Assurance, Colorado's leading workers' compensation insurer, today announced that AM Best, a global credit rating agency specializing in the insurance industry, has reaffirmed the company's A- (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating. This rating affirms Pinnacol's financial strength, stability, and consistent, superior operating performance.

AM Best's A- rating signifies that Pinnacol has a strong ability to meet its ongoing insurance obligations. AM Best bases its ratings on several key factors:



Balance sheet strength

Operating performance

Business profile Enterprise risk management

"We are pleased that AM Best continues to recognize Pinnacol's financial strength and stability," said John O'Donnell, president and CEO at Pinnacol Assurance. "This rating is a testament to our sound financial management, disciplined underwriting practices, and unwavering commitment to serving Colorado businesses and workers."

The A- rating provides assurance to Pinnacol's policyholders and partners that the company has the financial resources to pay claims and provide reliable coverage.

About Pinnacol

Pinnacol Assurance is a top-performing provider of workers' compensation insurance. We offer top-rated injured worker care, customized safety solutions and a comprehensive return to work program that helps our customers reduce risk and save costs. You can see our investment in the community through our nationally recognized apprenticeship progra , and Pinnacol Foundation scholarship progra . Pinnacol's team members, culture of caring, and top-rated services have received numerous award , affirming our commitment to the people and communities we serve. Learn more at Pinnaco .

Media contact: Liz Johnson, Director, Public Relations

[email protected]

Mobile: 720-939-7238

SOURCE Pinnacol Assurance

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED