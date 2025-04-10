Utilimarc Expands Fleet Technology Offerings With Fleetio Partnership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Utilimarc has built a reputation for delivering actionable insights and tailored solutions that empower fleets to make smarter, data-driven decisions. Through this partnership, Fleetio will become a key component of Utilimarc's ecosystem, offering customers access to advanced fleet management tools that complement Utilimarc's analytics expertise. Utilimarc's industry knowledge and support will help fleet leaders adopt Fleetio's platform effectively, ensuring they maximize its value within their operations.

Fleetio's scalable, cloud-based solution provides a strong foundation to streamline and manage fleet operations. Utilimarc supports fleets in leveraging this technology by guiding implementation, integrating maintenance insights into broader strategies, and ensuring seamless adoption. With this partnership, fleet leaders can reduce administrative burden, improve data accuracy, and make informed decisions with tools designed to save time and optimize performance.

"Adding Fleetio to our technology offerings is a game-changer for our customers," said Chris Shaffer, Chief Executive Officer at Utilimarc. "Fleetio's intuitive and comprehensive platform aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify fleet management and deliver the tools and insights fleet leaders need to succeed. This partnership allows us to offer a seamless solution that integrates analytics with day-to-day fleet management."

Benefits of the Partnership

Working with an authorized Fleetio reseller means you receive dedicated support and a personalized approach to implementing your fleet management solution. Benefits of Utilimarc and Fleetio together:



Expert Implementation: Utilimarc helps to make the implementation process easier and faster with an experienced team of fleet technology experts to help set you up for success.

Custom Integrations: Harmonize Fleetio with your telematics or fuel management systems for robust reporting and analytics.

Comprehensive Technology Ecosystem: Fleetio's fleet optimization platform integrated with Utilimarc's analytics tools creates a unified solution for managing operations and deriving insights.

Enhanced Maintenance and Operations Tracking: Fleetio's robust tools streamline vehicle maintenance, work orders, and task tracking, ensuring smoother workflows and less downtime.

Data-Driven Decision-Making: Utilimarc's advanced analytics combined with Fleetio's maintenance data enable fleet leaders to make informed decisions that optimize efficiency and cut costs. Enterprise Customer Support : Benefit from high-touch support and a dedicated account manager focused on your fleet's success.

Transforming Fleet Management Together

The partnership is a natural fit, with Utilimarc's experience in fleet technologies and analytics complementing Fleetio's expertise in fleet management systems. This combination will help to empower fleet leaders with the tools, insights, and support they need to stay ahead in an increasingly demanding industry.

"Our goal is to be the gold standard for fleets, partners and repair shops, helping them improve their operations at any level," said Jon Meachin, Chief Executive Officer at Fleetio. "In addition, leveraging partners like Utilimarc to affirm that ideal ensures long-term success for fleet professionals."

About Utilimarc

Utilimarc is a fleet analytics and technology provider that helps fleets turn fragmented data into clear, actionable insights. With decades of hands-on experience and a customer-first approach, Utilimarc empowers fleet leaders to make informed, data-driven decisions while ensuring proper setup and integration of fleet technologies. Contact Utilimarc to learn more about Fleetio offerings and fleet data solutions.

About Fleetio

Fleetio is the leading fleet optimization platform, helping fleets, repair shops and partners efficiently manage their assets by providing resources to gain control of daily operations while planning for the future. The company's solutions power over 8 million vehicles, including more than 7,500 public and private fleet organizations in 100+ countries, while supporting over 110,000 repair shops across North America. Designed with data-driven recommendations and expert insights, Fleetio is setting the industry standard with its extensive fleet maintenance and management ecosystem. Fleetio equips fleet professionals with the tools they need to extend asset life, maximize the utilization of service vehicles and achieve business sustainability. Learn more at .

SOURCE UTILIMARC, INC.